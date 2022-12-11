NFL Week 14 LIVE: Scores, standings, injury reports, playoff picture and today’s game schedule
December 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST
Lions use some trickery, extend lead on Vikings
Alison Cotsonika·
Deputy Managing Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST
Jaguars have scored 20 unanswered points vs. Titans
That’s 20 straight points for the Jaguars and a 27-14 lead on the Titans with 7:53 left in the third.
Trevor Lawrence has been fantastic since that third Titans turnover that changed this game.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
December 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
Mitch Trubisky struggling with turnovers
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky had thrown two interceptions in 128 attempts this season Entering today. He has three in 20 attempts today, with the latest coming on a deep attempt from the Ravens’ 46-yard line.
Trubisky has actually been rather good aside from the interceptions, as he is 16 of 20 for 189 yards, but obviously turnovers weigh heavily.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
December 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST
Giants Chipping away, cut into Eagles’ lead on Daniel Jones TD
Giants trying to claw their way back into this game. Daniel Jones sneaks in a one-yard score to make it 27-14 Eagles.
The touchdown finishes off an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
Jim Ayello·
Staff Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST
Texans stuff Cowboys on fourth-and-goal
After forcing a Texans fumble in Houston territory, the Cowboys drive to the Texans’ 1-yard line but Ezekiel Elliott is stuffed on fourth-and-goal.
Houston takes over holding a 20-17 lead.
The Athletic NFL Staff
December 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Welcome back, Marcus!
Ravens safety Marcus Williams, playing in his first game since Week 5, Picks off a deep Mitchell Trubisky pass in the end zone.
Despite playing in only five games before returning today, Williams now has four interceptions on the season.
Josiah Turner
December 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley headed to the locker room
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley headed to the locker room after taking a big hit from Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Jeff Zrebiec·
Senior Writer, Ravens
Tyler Huntley is out of the tent, but he’s going to the locker room.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 11, 2022
December 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Eagles add to lead with FG vs. Giants
Eagles score again. It’s a field goal this time, as they take a 27-7 lead over the Giants.
The kick capped an eight-play, 63-yard drive.
Jim Ayello·
Staff Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Ravens moving the ball, decide to punt in Steelers’ territory
The Ravens, who converted one fourth-and-1 in the first half and failed on another, passed up the chance to go for it on their opening drive of the second half, instead punting from the Steelers’ 46.
That’s a bit surprising, especially with Pittsburgh having allowed 151 rushing yards on 25 carries (6.0 average) so far.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
December 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
Big day for dad
It’s an early Father’s Day in Detroit for Jameson Williams’ dad.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
Jameson Williams took his first career NFL catch to the end zone and then immediately ran the ball over to his dad.
Who says you can’t be romantic about football? pic.twitter.com/tES7UUeL2R
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 11, 2022
December 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
Eagles rule three players out
From the Eagles, LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder), S Reed Blankenship (knee) and punter Arryn Siposs (ankle) have been ruled out and will not return today against the Giants.
Josiah Turner
December 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
Career-long 34-yard catch by Trent Taylor sets up Bengals TD
The 34-yard catch by Bengals WR Trent Taylor to set up the TD at the end of the first half was the longest of his career.
The previous long was a 33-yarder for the 49ers.
Previous long as a Bengal was a 26-yarder in the Week 18 finale against the Browns last year.
Jay Morrison·
Staff Writer, Bengals
December 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
Cowboys trail Texans at half as heavy favorite
Still a lot of football left to be played, but the Cowboys trail the Texans 20-17 at halftime.
Dallas entered this game as a 17.5-point favorite, the largest favorite the Cowboys have been in any game this century, per The Athletic‘s Aaron Reiss.
Adam Coleman·
Staff Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
Fast start for many Fantasy performers
It’s been a good day so far for many Fantasy managers, as the first half of the 1 pm games resulted in many solid point totals. Here are the leaders (full PPR scoring).
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts – 16.54 points
- Lions QB Jared Goff – 16.44 points
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence – 15.88 points
- Bills QB Josh Allen – 10.4 points
- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard – 20.1 points
- Titans RB Derrick Henry – 18.5 points
- Eagles RB Miles Sanders – 12.5 points
- Ravens RB JK Dobbins – 12.5 points
- Steelers RB Najee Harris – 10.9 points
- Texans RB Dameon Pierce – 10.0 points
- Eagles WR Devonta Smith – 17.4 points
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson – 16.3 points
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase – 16.3 points
- Jaguars WR Zay Jones – 14.8 points
- Lions WR DJ Chark – 13.7 points
- Eagles WR AJ Brown – 12.2 points
- Texans WR Amari Rodgers – 11.8 points
- Texans WR Chris Moore – 11.4 points
- Lions WR Jameson Williams – 11.1 points
- Jaguars TE Evan Engram – 21.1 points
- Bills TE Dawson Knox – 14.1 points
- Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo – 11.5 points
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
December 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Lions miss FG to close half, still lead Vikings
Michael Badgley, who had been 15-of-16 on field goals for Detroit this season, missed from 47 yards just before Halftime after the Lions had recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble inside the 5-yard line and earned another chance to add to their lead.
Detroit goes into the locker room up 14-7 on the Vikings.
Alison Cotsonika·
Deputy Managing Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence hits Zay Jones for the go-ahead TD
Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones on a 20-yard touchdown that was initially ruled incomplete but reversed upon review.
The pass went right through Titans CB Roger McCreary’s hands, and it will now be 20-14 Jags at the half of a game that has seen three Titans turnovers leading to 17 Jacksonville points.
That drive went for 78 yards in 1:38 on the Titans D.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
December 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Bettors still don’t believe in Texans
The betting public isn’t fully on the Texans bandwagon, but they sure are leaning more in Houston’s direction than earlier today.
The Texans were a 23.5-point underdog in live in-game betting at BetMGM at one point but now are listed at +6.5 against the Cowboys.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
December 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
Eagles lead Giants after quiet first half from Saquon Barkley
It’s Halftime in New York. It’s all Philly right now, leading 24-7. RB Saquon Barkley has been a non-factor for the Giants, carrying the ball six times for just 20 yards. He’s also got a couple of catches for 20 yards.
Jim Ayello·
Staff Editor, NFL
December 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST
Samaje Perine keeps his feet moving, slithers in for Bengals TD
Browns let Bengals RB Samaje Perine slip out of what looked like a stuffed run for a six-yard TD.
Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson missed the PAT and the Bengals are up 13-3 with the half winding down.
Dave Niinemets·
Senior Editor, NFL