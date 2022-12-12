NFL Week 14 injury roundup: Deebo Samuel hurts ankle, carted off; trio of Bengals banged up in win

Week 14 in the NFL is underway and there’s been no shortage of storylines to come out of the early slate of games. One of those Angles that not only has crept into the 1 pm ET slate, but the later afternoon collection of games as well has unfortunately been injured. A few major players have gone down with injuries so far already, including some quarterbacks.

Below, you’ll find a rundown of all the key injuries that have occurred thus far along with the latest status updates:

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the second quarter of the club’s Matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel’s leg Bent awkwardly when he was being tackled on a running play. After initially staying down on the ground, he tried to get up on his feet but needed the assistance of the cart. The 49ers have officially ruled Samuel out with an ankle injury.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White left this game a couple of times due to a ribs injury. Joe Flacco came in for brief periods to relieve him, but White ended up playing the entire fourth quarter as New York tried to claw back in it against Buffalo, which ended up winning 20-12. Head Coach Robert Saleh told Reporters postgame that White was heading to the hospital as a precaution.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was hit by Baltimore Ravens’ Roquan Smith and was evaluated for a concussion. He departed to the locker room during the first half and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who finished the game as Pittsburgh fell to Baltimore 16-14.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins aggravated his hamstring during warmups and missed all but one snap against the Browns. Higgins popped up briefly on the Cincinnati injury report with a hamstring injury.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd injured his finger on the first pass thrown his way by Joe Burrow’s. He was first announced as questionable to return, but was soon downgraded to out. Zac Taylor said postgame that Boyd had a dislocated finger.

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson will be sidelined for a few weeks after breaking his wrist in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Browns, per NFL Media. Hendrickson played the fourth quarter with the injury.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was ruled out with a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley was playing in place of Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Third-string QB Anthony Brown came in for Huntley and completed three of his five passes for 16 yards. Before going down, Huntley went 8 of 12 for 88 yards and added 31 yards on the ground.

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terrence Steele left the team’s eventual 27-23 win over the Houston Texans with less than a minute to play in the first half after suffering a left knee injury. After the game, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said “we’re concerned” when asked about Steele’s injury. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday.

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone went to the ground after a 1-yard run in the second quarter of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was eventually carted to the locker room. The team officially ruled him questionable to return with an ankle injury.