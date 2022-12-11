NFL Week 14 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)

Y’all know the drill. Hit us up on Twitter (@SportMDAnalysis) and Instagram (@sportsmedanalytics) with your questions. Now let’s dive in.

Lamar Jackson (QB – BAL)

The average timeline takes 2-4 weeks. Initial comments suggest a milder end of the Spectrum for Lamar, so we’d anticipate his return in Week 15 or 16. If he’s playing before Week 16, expect a mild decrease in rushing attempts.

Saquon Barkley (RB – NYG)

TBD. Our data gives Barkley a ~60% chance of playing. If he’s active, mild neck sprains don’t tend to cause much performance impact.

DK Metcalf (WR – SEA)

TBD. Practice data alone gives Metcalf a 65% chance of sitting, but Pete Carroll’s comments suggest the opposite. Therefore, we’d lean towards him playing but have a backup plan in case.

Kenneth Walker (RB – SEA)

Most low ankle issues cause 0 or 1 missed game for RBs. Lean towards Walker sitting Week 14 with the potential to return Week 15 pending practice progression.

Amari Cooper (WR – CLE)

TBD. Thursday additions to the Weekly injury report cause missed games at relatively high rates. We’d therefore lean slightly towards Cooper sitting.

David Njoku (TE – CLE)

Buy-low candidate for DFS this week. Coming off of mild knee sprains doesn’t typically hurt TE productivity. Add in the fact that Njoku should be nearing full strength off of his earlier high ankle and can now develop a rhythm with Deshaun Watson, and Njoku becomes worth a speculative add off of waivers in most formats.

Trevor Lawrence (QB – JAC)

TBD. Lean towards playing. Many of these toe issues can be played through with the help of a specialized shoe insert. Look for a decreased tendency to run if he’s out there in Week 14.

Mike Williams (WR – LAC)

Expected to play without workload restrictions, but we’d be hesitant to start him just yet. Re-aggravated high ankles tend to cause performance dips for the first game back (and often second) for WRs. Our data projects a solid player, but not at the peak of his powers.

Deebo Samuel (WR – SF)

Week 13 production was weaker than normal for Deebo, but that was somewhat expected so soon after a serious quad contusion. Look for rapid improvement during Weeks 14 and 15.

Nick Bosa (DE – SF)

TBD. Lean towards sitting. Mild hamstring strains generally still need ~2 weeks for players to return at near full strength. Most likely looking for a Week 15 return for Bosa.

Joe Mixon (RB – CIN)

Plan to start Mixon with confidence. RBs coming off of concussions don’t generally see any impact on performance.

JK Dobbins (RB – BAL)

Likely playing Week 14, but expect a progressive ramp-up in workload. Although it isn’t going to be immediate, Dobbins will likely have some strong finishes to end this year.

Treylon Burks (WR – TEN)

The most statistically likely outcome would be a return in Week 15 at full production.

Jaylen Waddle (WR – MIA)

Most mild low ankle issues don’t cause missed games or performance dips for WRs. We’d start Waddle with conviction.

Hayden Hurst (TE – CIN)

The average return takes three weeks, so we’d lean towards Hurst missing Weeks 14 + 15 before returning. Pass-catchers tend to have mild (~10%) productivity dips but also a relatively high (~15-20%) re-injury rate initially.

Courtland Sutton (WR – DEN)

The average hamstring takes WRs three weeks to return. Sutton is out Week 14 and has an outside chance to play Week 15. The statistically most likely outcome, however, is a Week 16 return at 90% production.

Patrick Queen (LB – BAL)

TBD. Lean towards playing. Thigh contusions tend to drop performance by ~20% for the first week, with a relatively quick return to form after.

TJ Watt (LB, DE – PIT)

TBD. Lean towards playing. Despite missing some practice time, Watt had a similar listing last week and was able to play. Don’t expect much of a performance hit upon return.

Derek Stingley (CB – HOU)

Severe hamstring strains for DBs average 4-6 weeks, so don’t be surprised to see Stingley miss this week and next. As a budding star on a team that is better off tanking than winning, it would be a big surprise to see them rush this one.

Brandin Cooks (WR – HOU)

The average return takes three weeks, so Cooks has a solid chance to return for Week 15. Practice reports next week will tell the story on this one.

