NFL Week 14 Inactives – New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury statuses
Saquon Barkley was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and listed as questionable for the game vs. Philadelphia with a neck issue. But he is good to go for Sunday.
In his Weekly conversation with reporters, Barkley was asked about his current physical condition.
“I feel like it’s Week 13 or 14 in the season, no matter if I had 200 touches or 10 touches (he has 282),” he said. “It’s a grind. It’s the wear and tear of the mind, the body. That’s the nature of the NFL but also the beauty of it. I know people saying slow it down – I really don’t see it like that. I think we play some tough teams. I think it’s been November, December football and we’ve been playing Meaningful games, going against some really good teams and they’ve been doing a really good job. Now, it’s on my side where I’ve got to continue to reflect on myself and see what I can do better and take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams did not practice this week and was listed as doubtful because of the neck injury he suffered last week against Washington. A knee injury kept Williams off the field in Weeks 3-5, the first games he missed due to injury in his eight-year career.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) will miss his third consecutive game. Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) and Joshua Ezeudu (neck) were also declared out.
On Saturday, the Giants elevated defensive tackle Ryder Anderson and defensive back Zyon Gilbert.
Below is a look at the inactive list, which is released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
- WR David Sills
- CB Adoree’ Jackson
- CB Rodarius Williams
- G Shane Lemieux
- G Joshua Ezeudu
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DL Leonard Williams
- QB Ian Book
- RB Trey Sermon
- LB Shaun Bradley
- G Josh Sills
- G Iosua Teach
- DE Janarius Robinson