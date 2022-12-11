NFL Week 14 Inactives – New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury statuses

“I feel like it’s Week 13 or 14 in the season, no matter if I had 200 touches or 10 touches (he has 282),” he said. “It’s a grind. It’s the wear and tear of the mind, the body. That’s the nature of the NFL but also the beauty of it. I know people saying slow it down – I really don’t see it like that. I think we play some tough teams. I think it’s been November, December football and we’ve been playing Meaningful games, going against some really good teams and they’ve been doing a really good job. Now, it’s on my side where I’ve got to continue to reflect on myself and see what I can do better and take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.”