NFL Week 14 highlights: Vikings-Lions, Eagles-Giants, Jets-Bills, more

Week 14 of the NFL The season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups.

In the early slate of games, the Minnesota Vikings travel to face the surging Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in a Matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the New York Jets battle the Buffalo Bills.

In the late window, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face Brock Purdy (wait, what?) and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Carolina Panthers try to dent the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff hopes. Both games are on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners over Tom Brady and the Bucs? | FOX NFL Kickoff The “FOX NFL Kickoff” crew breaks down the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners to a win over the Bucs?

AFC playoff hopes are on the line when the Miami Dolphins travel to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the night game.

Here are the top plays!

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

First catch = touchdown

Jameson Williams’ first reception was memorable. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, got wide open to make a 41-yard touchdown grab.

Making them look silly

Dalvin Cook made a nice little juke move to get into the end zone and tie the game for the Vikings.

DJ Chark duh doo duh doo duh doo

Jared Goff unloaded again and found the veteran receiver deep for a touchdown that put the Lions up 14-7.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Touchdown for Miles

Eagles running back Miles Sanders capped off his team’s dominant opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

4th and Hail Mary TD

Jalen Hurts threw up a prayer on fourth-and-7 and his prayer was answered as DeVonta Smith Somehow came down with the ball between two Giants Defenders and scored.

eagles soarin’

After an awkward punt by the Giants gave them good field position, the Eagles did their thing when AJ Brown made a 33-yard TD reception to put the, up 21-0.

Smooth pick-up

Eagles punter Arryn Siposs had his punt blocked but picked it up cleanly and took how. However, it didn’t stand as the punting team couldn’t advance the ball and the Giants took over because it wasn’t a muff. New York took advantage of the good field position to get its first touchdown of the game.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Tony touchdown

The Cowboys got on the board quickly as Tony Pollard scampered into the end zone on an 11-yard run.

It’s the giving season

Texans RB Dameon Pierce got into the end zone to tie the game. Once he got in, he turned to Laremy Tunsil and allowed the Offensive lineman to throw down a hard spike.

Chris has the concentration

Texans WR Chris Moore Somehow made an extended catch while going to the ground that helped Houston take a three-point lead over the Cowboys.

Tony x2

The Cowboys RB added a second touchdown, this time making a receiving TD to give his team the lead.

Diggs hurt, Texans capitalize

Cowboys star corner Trevon Diggs departed the game in the second quarter and not too long later, Amari Rodgers scored his first career TD on a 28-yard reception to give Houston the lead.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Just throw to Ja’Marr

With the Bengals already down Tyler Boyd, Joe Burrow decided he’ll just throw it to his most reliable receiver – connecting with Ja’Marr Chase to get the game’s first score.

Traditional power

Samaje Perine powered his way into the end zone to give the Bengals a 13-3 lead before halftime.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

JK all day

In his return to the lineup, JK Dobbins ran for a 44-yard gain, then rushed for a 5-yard score to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead.

Well Pickett, no problem

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol early in Sunday’s game. Mitch Trubisky led the Steelers to a touchdown drive when he entered the game, connecting on a 44-yard pass to George Pickens before Najee Harris pounded in a 1-yard score.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Knox flips into the end zone

A score finally took place in the Jets-Bills game when Dawson Knox Somehow Landed in the end zone on a flip to put the Bills up 7-0.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Henry is the Jaguars king

Derrick Henry continued his dominance against the Jaguars early on, pounding in a 3-yard TD run that put the Titans on top.

Well. 1 pick doing No. 1 pick things

Travon Walker got a strip sack that allowed the Jaguars to get into Titans territory and set them up for their first touchdown of the day.

Henry has the horses

The Titans star ran for a 50-yard gain that set them up for their second touchdown later in the drive to take a 14-7 lead.

COMING UP:

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs KC -9.0

-400

o44

Denver Broncos DEN +9.0

+280

u44



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB +3.5

+160

o38.5

San Francisco 49ers SF -3.5

-213

u38.5



Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Carolina Panthers CAR +3.5

+140

o44.5

Seattle Seahawks SEA -3.5

-182

u44.5



Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins MIA -3.5

-182

o54.5

Los Angeles Chargers LAC +3.5

+140

u54.5

