NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Marquise Goodwin: 5 receptions, 95 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 carry, -2 rushing yards

• Chuba Hubbard: 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Jump to another recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

The Seahawks down two running backs: Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas were both inactive due to injury.

There were reports that Tony Jones could be used as a runner before the game, but Travis Homer took every snap in the first half and the vast majority in the second.

That led to only 26 yards on nine carries, and a 2-yard catch.

Jones was targeted on his two plays in the third quarter and took his only carry of the game in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks play the 49er next week. San Francisco has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to running backs by far this season. It’s best to avoid this situation altogether unless Walker is much closer to 100%.

The Panthers’ frustrating three-man backfield: Raheem Blackshear took significant snaps for Carolina, making this more of a three-man backfield.

Blackshear led the team in routes run and saw a career-high in percentage of Offensive snaps in a game where all three backs were healthy.

These snaps were spread out throughout the game rather than being isolated late in the game or in a particular situation.

This led to an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Chuba Hubbard served as the third-down back as usual, but he also took significant snaps in short-yardage situations, leading to his 2-yard touchdown run early in the game.

D’Onta Foreman was clearly the lead rusher, but he gained only 74 yards on the ground despite having 21 carries.

All three of the Panthers’ remaining opponents during the Fantasy Playoffs are in the top half of the league at preventing Fantasy points to running backs. This will make it harder to trust Foreman in Fantasy starting lineups going forward.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.