NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Christian McCaffrey: 14 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
• Deebo Samuel: 4 carries, 21 yards, 1 touchdown; 4 receptions, 43 receiving yards
Monitor the health of Deebo Samuel: Samuel suffered an ankle injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out of the game.
- Early indication is that the injury is not expected to be seriousbut it might be enough for him to miss a game or two.
- Ray-Ray McCloud III initially took over for Samuel to end the first half. He and John Jennings split Samuel’s snaps in the third quarter.
- The 49ers switched Mostly to backups in the fourth quarter, which gave Danny Gray some opportunities to run block along with McCloud.
- San Francisco plays Seattle on Thursday Night Football next week, making it very unlikely Samuel is ready to play.
- The Seahawks have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. San Francisco will be running early and often, making it less important to prioritize a 49ers wide receiver off the waiver wire.
- The 49ers will likely be able to focus on the run in their other two games in the Fantasy playoffs, as well.
Rachaad White remains the lead back in Tampa Bay: White started the game for Tampa Bay and he continues to rotate by drive with Leonard Fournette as he has in other recent games.
- Fournette showed up on the injury report with a foot injury this week, keeping him limited on Thursday and out of practice on Friday.
- This made it seem like White could have a larger role than usual, but instead they stayed in the same rotation.
- The Buccaneers kept playing Fournette into the fourth quarter despite the game being a blowout, so the injury doesn’t seem serious enough to worry about him long-term.
- White ended up the clear leader in carries with 13 runs compared to four by Fournette. Fournette caught six passes to five by White.
- White remains the player to rank higher among the two going forward, but we could keep seeing similar Fantasy production.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.