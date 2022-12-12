NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Christian McCaffrey: 14 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Deebo Samuel: 4 carries, 21 yards, 1 touchdown; 4 receptions, 43 receiving yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor the health of Deebo Samuel: Samuel suffered an ankle injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out of the game.

Early indication is that the injury is not expected to be serious but it might be enough for him to miss a game or two.

Ray-Ray McCloud III initially took over for Samuel to end the first half. He and John Jennings split Samuel’s snaps in the third quarter.

The 49ers switched Mostly to backups in the fourth quarter, which gave Danny Gray some opportunities to run block along with McCloud.

San Francisco plays Seattle on Thursday Night Football next week, making it very unlikely Samuel is ready to play.

The Seahawks have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. San Francisco will be running early and often, making it less important to prioritize a 49ers wide receiver off the waiver wire.