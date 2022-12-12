NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Jerry Jewdy: 8 receptions, 73 yards, 3 touchdowns

• Jerick McKinnon: 7 receptions, 112 yards, 2 touchdowns; 6 carries, 22 rushing yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor the health of Mike Boone: Boone suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Boone was playing a little more than he did last week, not only taking the third-down snaps but also some work on early downs.

Marlon Mack , who is historically known as a two-down back, took over for the two-minute drill. He also was the primary backup and played some third downs over the rest of the game.

He caught a 66-yard touchdown pass in this role to begin the third quarter. Prior to this game, Mack only had 49 receiving yards to his name since 2020.

It was clear the team didn’t want Latavius ​​Murray to handle the same every-down role he’s seen in recent weeks, regardless of Boone’s health.

Luckily, the Broncos play two teams with losing records over the next two weeks, so there is a chance Denver can be in a position to run the ball throughout the game.

Monitor the health of Russell Wilson: Wilson took a hit in the fourth quarter and was later ruled out with a concussion.

Brett Rypie took over as the quarterback for the rest of the game, leading to both a touchdown and an interception.

The Broncos play the Cardinals next week. Arizona has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and will be playing on a short week.

Rypien should be picked up in Superflex Leagues just in case Wilson misses the game, as he could have a passable game against that defense. He doesn’t need to be considered in single-quarterback leagues.

Skye Moore heading in the wrong direction: The Chiefs were down two of their top six wide receivers for this game, but Moore played less than usual.

Moore]played only 27 snaps, with 11 routes and 16 run blocks.

He had run 31 routes and caught 10 passes in Weeks 11 and 12 combined when more receivers were out with injury, but that’s fallen to 21 routes and one catch in Weeks 13 and 14.

Kansas City could get Kadarius Toney back next week, which will push him one spot further down the depth chart.

Usually it’s okay to hold onto highly-drafted Rookies until late in the season in case they have a late-season breakout, but that seems very unlikely in the last three weeks of the season. They can be dropped from Fantasy rosters.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.