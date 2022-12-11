NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Knight of Zonova: 17 carries, 71 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 6 receiving yards

• Dawson Knox: 4 receptions, 41 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor Corey Davis‘ health: Davis suffered a head injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Denzel Mims was a direct replacement for Davis.

Davis missed a month of football from late October to late November with a knee injury, so Mims is experienced in the starting lineup.

Mims caught three passes for the first time since 2020.

He can be left on the waiver wire without much potential for a big game with the Talent at the other receiver spots. If Davis misses time, it will mean more targets for the other skill players.

The Jets have the fourth-best schedule for Fantasy wide receivers over the Fantasy playoffs, so it will be worth considering putting other Jets in your lineup.

Monitor Mike White‘s health: White left the game against the Bills twice with rib injuries but returned each time. He was taken to the hospital after the game as a precaution.

He threw for 268 yards on 44 attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Joe Flacco was the backup in this game. They threw only three passes.

It’s unclear if Flacco or Zach Wilson would be the starter if White Misses any time.

The fact that White could continue to play is a good sign he could be fine for next week.

The Jets have the most favorable schedule for quarterbacks during the Fantasy playoffs.

They play the Lions , Jaguars and Seahawks over the next three weeks. They rank first, eighth and 13th, respectively, in allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

The Jets’ two-man backfield: Michael Carter returned for the Jets, which led the team to use a two-man backfield for the first time since Breece Hall‘s injury.

Carter being healthy led to James Robinson being a healthy scratch. Robinson was inactive in Week 12, as well. They can be dropped from Fantasy rosters.

Ty Johnson has been the Jets’ third-down back for most of the season, but he didn’t see any snaps on offense.

Carter took the third-down role and was also a backup runner. This allowed Knight of Zonova to take the majority of early-down snaps and short-yardage snaps.

Knight posted 71 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown despite the game script not being in the Jets’ favor at the end of the game.

Knight can be a Fantasy starter in this role over the rest of the season, as the Jets should either be competitive or leading in games the rest of the Fantasy campaign.

Carter can at least stay on Fantasy rosters but shouldn’t be in starting lineups unless he sees more touches.

James Cook ineffective on limited touches: Cook saw significant playing time again but didn’t do much with his opportunities.

He gained six yards on four carries and caught a nine-yard pass.

The Bills lost the time-of-possession battle, so there weren’t as many touches to go around as in previous weeks.

His percentage of Offensive snaps wasn’t as high as last week. The decrease was slight, but those who picked him up off waivers were hopeful for an increase in playing time.

Buffalo has the Dolphins , Bears and Bengals over the next three weeks. Only one of those games could be predicted to be a blowout where they can be expected to run a lot.

This likely means that Cook won’t see enough playing time to be a Fantasy starter but will get just enough to prevent Devin Singletary from being a Fantasy starter.

