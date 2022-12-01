NFL Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

If the Patriots want any chance of slowing down Josh Allen and the Bills Thursday night, their pass rush needs to take over the game. New England learned the hard way last year that allowing Allen to operate from a clean pocket, or extending plays with his legs, is a recipe for disaster. In last year’s Week 16 defeat, Allen had an average time to throw of 3.22 seconds. They finished with 314 passing yards and three scores, with an additional 64 yards on the ground.

On Thursday, New England’s pass rush needs to be aggressive, but disciplined, to disrupt Allen. They will have to quickly get after the Pro Bowl quarterback to force him into quick decisions, where he then has the second-most turnover worthy plays in the league this season while under pressure.

As Matthew Judon said himself this week, last game against Minnesota (who did not have starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw) was not his usual statistical performance. A repeat performance from the Patriots’ Premiere pass rusher will lead to similar results, especially with the Bills now without their starting left tackle Dion Dawkins. Look for a bounce back game from the man in red sleeves.