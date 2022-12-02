NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills lead Patriots on TNF

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with a highly anticipated Matchup featuring Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (6-5) playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Heading into Thursday’s tilt, the Bills are second in the tight AFC East, while the Patriots are in last.

Here are the top plays!

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

First things first

The Bills’ opening drive nets a field goal. Check out this Tricky flick by Allen to Nyheim Hines to set it up:

Quick response

After going three and out on their first possession, the Pats advanced at will on their next one. It culminated with Mac Jones completing a short pass to Marcus Jones, who did the rest.

Cooking up

James Cook charges through the middle of the field for a gain of 28 yards to make it to the Patriots’ 15.

Lead change

Allen finds Stefon Diggs in the deep corner of the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 10-7 advantage.

Fire away

Sprinting toward the sideline, Allen manages to fire off a pass mid-air before falling out of bounds, and Gabe Davis makes the touchdown catch to increase Buffalo’s lead to 10.

It’s a fumble!

Moments after a Bills TD was negated by a holding penalty, Josh Uche strips Allen and the Patriots recover. That set up a field goal just before Halftime to make it a 17-10 game.

Stay tuned for updates!

