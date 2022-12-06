NFL Week 13: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

• Chris Lindstrom’s Stellar year continues: The Atlanta Falcons right guard continued his Stellar breakout season, earning his third consecutive grade of 94.0 or above.

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

RB: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

YOU: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

FLEX: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

LT: Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

C: Jon Feliciano, New York Giants

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Defense

DI: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Edge: Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Edge: Mario Addison, Houston Texans

LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

LB: TJ Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers

S: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Flex: Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Offensive Player of the Week: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons right guard continued his Stellar breakout season, earning his third consecutive grade of 94.0 or above. They didn’t allow a single pressure for the third consecutive week, and they earned a 93.1 run-blocking grade.

Defensive Player of the Week: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Smith has made a huge impact for the Baltimore Ravens since his arrival from the Chicago Bears just before the trade deadline this season. Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos was his best outing for the team and his highest-rated performance of the season so far. In coverage, they allowed just two receptions for 12 yards. Against the run, he produced a run-defense grade of 90.6, registering two defensive stops.

Rookie of the Week: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

A fifth-round draft pick out of Fresno State this year, Bland delivered the best performance of his young career on Sunday Night Football in a win over the Colts. Coming into the game, Bland had allowed 27 receptions for 273 yards from 31 targets on 162 snaps in coverage. From 34 coverage snaps against the Colts, he let up just two receptions for 9 yards on five targets, coming away with two interceptions.