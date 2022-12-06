NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints take lead into Halftime over Bucs

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8) anchor the division. But New Orleans is 4-2 against Brady with the Buccaneers (regular season and postseason).

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Setting the tone

Bucs LB Lavonte David got a third-down sack on the Saints’ opening drive to get things going for Tampa’s defense.

On the dot

Dalton showed off his arm before the first quarter ended, completing a 40-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed that got the Saints out of deep in their own territory and onto the other side of the field.

Want some touchdowns, Taysom?

Super Utility man Taysom Hill got the Saints on the board when he snuck his way to getting open along the sideline to make a 30-yard touchdown grab, giving them a 7-3 lead.

Runnin’ Rashid

The Saints’ rookie receiver continued to make plays to flip things around, but this was in the punt game. He returned a punt 42 yards to get New Orleans into Tampa territory.

Tom turning it over

Brady’s struggles against the Saints continued as he threw a pass right at linebacker Demario Davis for an interception on a promising drive before halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!