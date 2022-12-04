NFL Week 13 LIVE games today: Scores, Deshaun Watson’s return, Lamar Jackson injured, Justin Fields runs through Packers

December 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST

Another long dink-and-dunk drive from the Vikings against the Jets, but again, it’s effective.

Minnesota goes 86 yards in 11 plays as Alexander Mattison finishes things off with an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle. Kirk Cousins ​​is now 12-of-20 for 87 yards passing, and the Vikings lead 17-3.