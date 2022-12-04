NFL Week 13 LIVE games today: Scores, Deshaun Watson’s return, Lamar Jackson injured, Justin Fields runs through Packers
December 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Vikings cap 86-yard drive with 11-yard TD run by Alexander Mattison
Another long dink-and-dunk drive from the Vikings against the Jets, but again, it’s effective.
Minnesota goes 86 yards in 11 plays as Alexander Mattison finishes things off with an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle. Kirk Cousins is now 12-of-20 for 87 yards passing, and the Vikings lead 17-3.
Adam Hirshfield·
Senior Editor, NFL
December 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Browns take lead on their first punt return TD since 2015
After an uneven start on both sides of the ball, the Browns take the lead on the Texans on a 76-yard punt return touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones.
It was Cleveland’s first punt return score since Week 2 of 2015 against the Titans.
Cleveland leads 7-5 with 3:41 left in the first half.
Zac Jackson·
Staff Writer, Browns
December 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
Bears extend surprise lead on Packers
Justin Fields launched a 56-yard pass to former Packer Equanimeous St. Brown to set up David Montgomery’s touchdown run.
Cairo Santos missed the extra point, but strange things are happening at Soldier Field, as an undermanned Bears team has taken a 16-3 lead over the Packers.
(Photo: USA Today)
Kevin Fishbain·
Staff Writer, Bears
December 4, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
Jalen Hurts attacking Titans downfield
The Titans invite opposing teams to pass the ball and the Eagles have taken them up on that invitation. Jalen Hurts already has 120 passing yards (production on aerials traveling 11+ yards downfield), a pace that is already his fifth highest of the season and the sixth time he has topped the 100-yard mark in that category.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
December 4, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
Steelers extend lead on Falcons on Connor Heyward’s first career TD
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was often called “Baby Gronk” at Penn State, and he sure lived up to the name there, breaking multiple tackles as part of a 57-yard rumble. One play later, Kenny Pickett finds Connor Heyward for the rookie’s first career touchdown, a 17-yard grab.
The Steelers lead the Falcons 13-3.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
December 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Nick Chubb tackled in the end zone for safety
After stopping the Texans on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Browns RB Nick Chubb is tackled in the end zone for a safety on the ensuing possession. It was Houston’s first safety since Oct. 24, 2021 against the Cardinals.
Houston leads Cleveland 5-0 in the second quarter.
The Athletic NFL Staff
December 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
Vikings take 10-3 lead on Jets
The Vikings go 74 yards in 14 plays and Dalvin Cook finishes off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown scamper.
Kirk Cousins missed his first five passes of the game but has completed five of his last seven as Minnesota takes a 10-3 lead on the Jets. Cook already has 53 rushing yards on eight carries.
Adam Hirshfield·
Senior Editor, NFL
December 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST
Commanders give up big play, unable to get red zone stop
Washington Rookie CB Christian Holmes wasn’t happy about Darius Slayton pushing off to make that 55-yard grab, but the Commanders had a chance to hold the Giants to a field goal on third-and-7, only to let Daniel Jones out of the pocket for a 10-yard scramble.
Saquon Barkley scored on the next play from 13 yards out, and we’re tied at 10.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
December 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
The Giants tie things up with the Commanders on Saquan Barkley’s TD run
Great drive by the Giants there. Started with the 55-yard deep shot to Darius Slayton (he’s making himself some money), big third-and-7 conversion by Jones with his legs and then Saquon Barkley shows some burst when a hole opens up for a 13-yard TD.
Giants and Commanders tied 10-10 in the second quarter.
Dan Duggan·
Staff Writer, Giants
December 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST
Packers getting gashed by QBs in the run game
The Packers have allowed 173 rushing yards on eight carries to quarterbacks in the first quarters of the last two games.
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 4 for 102 last week
- Bears QB Justin Fields 4 for 71 and a touchdown today
Matt Schneidman·
Staff Writer, Packers
December 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Deshaun Watson picked off in the end zone
Deshaun Watson led the Browns into the red zone against the Texans on a trio of completions, but was picked off by Rookie Jalen Pitre in the end zone on first-and-10 from the 11-yard line.
Watson is now 4-for-8 for 57 yards and the pick on his first three drives today.
Texans lead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
(Photo: USA Today)
Zac Jackson·
Staff Writer, Browns
December 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Low-scoring game may favor Jets over Vikings
One thing to keep in mind now that the first quarter of the Jets-Vikings game has ended with a 3-3 tie is Minnesota’s record in shootouts (games where each team scores 24+ points).
The Vikings are a league-best 5-0 in shootouts this year but are 4-2 in non-shootouts. The Jets have only been in one Shootout this year (a 31-30 win over Cleveland in Week 2), so the low-scoring route is the preferred route for New York.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
December 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Lamar Jackson (knee) headed to Locker room
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went to the medical tent after taking a sack in the first half today against the Broncos and is now headed to the locker room. Ravens say that Jackson is questionable to return with a knee injury.
Backup Tyler Huntley is in to replace him.
Jeff Zrebiec·
Senior Writer, Ravens
December 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST
Giants cut into Commanders lead
Giants offense trying to get something going after a very slow start to the game. Daniel Jones scrambles for 21 yards as the Giants enter Washington territory at the end of the first quarter.
The drive ends with a Graham Gano field goal and it’s 10-3 Washington with 13:38 left in the first half.
Jim Ayello·
Staff Editor, NFL
December 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
Lions get big play from DJ Chark, extend lead on Jaguars
Jared Goff connected with DJ Chark for 41 yards, setting up a first-and-goal for the Lions that Amon-Ra St. Brown turned into a 10-yard TD reception.
St. Brown now has five TDs this season, and the Lions lead the Jaguars 14-3.
Alison Cotsonika·
Deputy Managing Editor, NFL
December 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Titans WR Treylon Burks slow to get up after hit in end zone
Scary moment here. Titans WR Treylon Burks caught a touchdown pass and went down after being hit in the end zone. Titans players waved medical staff out with urgency.
Burks was able to walk off with some help. It initially appeared he lost consciousness for a few moments.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
December 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Terry McLaurin’s off to fast Fantasy start
Terry McLaurin’s Fantasy Managers were frustrated after he posted a single-digit point total in full PPR Leagues in Weeks 11 and 12. This was not par for the course for McLaurin, as he came into Week 13 tied for 10th among WRs in number of 10 -plus-point games (8).
His score against the Lions today gives McLaurin 8.9 points and should set him up for a return to the land of 10+ points.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
December 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST
Justin Fields breaks another long TD run
Justin Fields did it again, this time running for a 56-yard touchdown. The Bears have a 10-3 lead over the Packers. It’s Fields’ third rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards this season.
(Photo: USA Today)
Kevin Fishbain·
Staff Writer, Bears
December 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
Terry McLaurin’s catch-and-run extends the Commanders’ lead
Taylor Heinicke stepped up from a pass rusher, then went sidearm to flick a throw around another and found Terry McLaurin on a Crosser on third-and-4. McLaurin broke a tackle and took it 19 yards for the touchdown, and the Commanders are in business, holding a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
December 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST
Doink and in!
The football Gods seem to like Steelers kicker Matthew Wright, the fill-in for the injured Chris Boswell. Two weeks in a row, Wright has made a field goal off the inside of the upright.
The Steelers lead the Falcons 3-0.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News