NFL Week 13 – Jason Kelce, Lamar Jackson and more pregame fashion

12:28 PM ET

  • ESPN staff

The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices.

Namely, Jason Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles center made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling the character Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie “50 First Dates.” In another movie nod, the New York Jets went full “Mighty Ducks” with matching jerseys.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders DE Chase Young and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley made slightly more muted (read: fashionable) choices.

Here are the best, er — most memorable, pregame looks from around the NFL in Week 13.

December fits to remember

