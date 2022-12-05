NFL Week 13 grades: Eagles get an ‘A+’ for destroying Titans, Giants and Commanders get same mark for tie

With a strong slate of games in Week 13, things were expected to get crazy and that’s exactly what happened.

In Cincinnati, the AFC Showdown between the Bengals and the Chiefs went down to the wire before ending in a 27-24 loss for Kansas City. The Bengals’ win means that Joe Burrow is now 3-0 in his career against Patrick Mahomes.

In New York, the Commanders and Giants gave us the second tie of the NFL season, marking the first time since 2018 that we’ve seen two ties happen in the same year. In a twist, this was the Giants’ first tie since 1997 when they also tied Washington. For the Commanders, this was their first tie since 2016 when they tied the Bengals in London.

In Houston, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the first time in 700 days and recorded possibly the most bizarre win of his career. Although the Browns handily won 27-14, they didn’t score a single Offensive touchdown, giving them the most points in a game by a team without an Offensive TD since 1999.

So what kind of grade do you get when your team doesn’t score an Offensive touchdown? Let’s get to the Week 13 grades and find out. If you’re looking for a Deeper dive on the Bills’ win over the Patriots that was played Thursday, be sure to click here.

Cleveland 27-14 over Houston

Browns-Texans grades

Washington 20-20 tie against NY Giants

Commanders-Giants grades

Pittsburgh 19-16 over Atlanta

Steelers-Falcons grades

Green Bay 28-19 over Chicago

Packers-Bears grades

Detroit 40-14 over Jacksonville

Jaguars-Lions grades

Baltimore 10-9 over Denver

Broncos-Ravens grades

Minnesota 27-22 over NY Jets

Jets-Vikings grades

Philadelphia 35-10 over Tennessee

Titans-Eagles grades

Seattle 27-23 over LA Rams

Seahawks-Rams grades

Las Vegas 27-20 over LA Chargers

Chargers-Raiders grades

Cincinnati 27-24 over Kansas City

Chiefs-Bengals grades

San Francisco 33-17 over Miami

Dolphins-49ers grades

Indianapolis at Dallas

Colts-Cowboys grades