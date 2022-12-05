NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Detroit Lions 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 14 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The hottest team in the NFC may very well be your 5-7 Detroit Lions. They’ve now won four of their past five contests, with that lone loss being a tight defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, it wasn’t even close. The Lions raced out to a 23-6 Halftime lead and never looked back for a 40-14 win.

Offensive spotlight: When you put up 40 points, chances are there are a lot of guys who deserve a spotlight offensively. The dynamic duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark deserve to be mentioned first, though. St. Brown hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for 114 yards and two scores, while Chark caught five of six targets for 98 yards. Both performances were highly indicative of their skill sets — St. Brown consistently moved the chains, and Chark provided the big plays.

Defensive spotlight: Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah has done all he can this season to shake the Bust label that followed him his first two seasons with the Lions. Against the Jaguars he was targeted seven times and allowed only two catches for nine yards. Over his past three games, Okudah has allowed a grand total of 26 yards into his coverage.

Rookie spotlight: We saw Rookies Galore on the field Sunday. Nine different first-year players saw at least 20 snaps in this one, with five others seeing live offensive or defensive snaps. The two everyone was watching, though, were the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks. While Aidan Hutchinson got the sack, it was Travon Walker who actually finished the game with one more pressure (four to three). Neither had banner performances, though.

Offensive line spotlight: Penei Sewell continued his rock-solid play against one of the most talented edge rushers in the league in Josh Allen. They didn’t allow a single pressure on 43 pass-blocking snaps in the game. Surprisingly, it was the first outing all season that Sewell didn’t allow a pressure, but he’s had seven games during which he’s allowed only one.

Box Score

Passing

Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Trevor Lawrence 4:36 p.m 17 / 31 179 5.8 1 0 CJ Beathard 0.24 2 of 3 6 2 0 0 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Jared Goff 24.6 31 of 41 340 8.3 2 0

Rushing

Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Trevor Lawrence 4:36 p.m 4 32 8 0 12 Travis Etienne Jr. 8.6 13 54 4.2 0 13 Jamal Agnew 2.3 1 3 3 0 3 Snoop Conner 0.6 1 6 6 0 6 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Amon-Ra St. Brown 37.6 1 2 2 0 2 D’Andre Swift 21.1 14 62 4.4 1 10 Jamaal Williams 9.5 11 35 3.2 1 12 Justin Jackson 5.3 1 4 4 0 4 Caliph Raymond 2.6 1 -6 -6 0 -6 Jason Cabinda 0.4 1 4 4 0 4 Nate Sudfeld -0.1 2 -1 -0.5 0 0

Receiving

Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Christian Kirk 19.4 8 6 104 13 0 Evan Engram 14 7 5 30 4.3 1 Travis Etienne Jr. 8.6 3 3 12 4 0 Zay Jones P 3.6 7 2 16 2.3 0 Marvin Jones Jr. 2.7 4 1 17 4.2 0 Jamal Agnew 2.3 1 0 0 0 0 Luke Farrell 1.3 1 1 3 3 0 Tim Jones 1.3 1 1 3 3 0 Chris Manhertz 0 1 0 0 0 0 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Amon-Ra St. Brown 37.6 12 11 114 9.5 2 D’Andre Swift 21.1 6 4 49 8.2 0 DJ Chark 14.8 6 5 98 16.3 0 Jamaal Williams 9.5 1 0 0 0 0 Justin Jackson 5.3 5 3 19 3.8 0 Josh Reynolds 4.9 4 3 19 4.8 0 Brock Wright 4.5 2 2 25 12.5 0 Caliph Raymond 2.6 2 2 12 6 0 Shane Zylstra 1.4 1 1 4 4 0 Jameson Williams 0 1 0 0 0 0

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE