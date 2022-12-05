NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Garrett Wilson: 8 receptions, 162 yards

• Dalvin Cook: 20 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, -3 receiving yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Jump to another recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

The Jets without Michael Carter: James Robinson was a surprise inactive last week in favor of Rookie Knight of Zonova. Knight remained ahead of Robinson in Carter’s absence.

Carter didn’t practice this week while nursing an ankle injury and was officially doubtful. The fact that he didn’t practice at all could mean he misses more time.

Robinson was active as the Jets’ third running back but was used sparingly on early downs throughout the game.

Knight had a solid performance, finishing with 90 yards on 15 carries. They also caught five passes for 28 yards.

Ty Johnson remained the third-down back and handled a few early-down snaps. He will likely keep this role for the foreseeable future.

Knight should at least be on Fantasy rosters, but it might be hard to start him unless Carter is out for a while.

The Jets have a tough matchup against the Bills next week, a game in which they will likely fall behind, meaning more snaps by Johnson.

The schedule gets progressively easier from there, but so do Carter’s chances of getting healthy and regaining the starting job.

Robinson can be cut from Fantasy rosters at this point. He will likely be inactive again once Carter is back.

It’s worth noting the Jets ran a ridiculously high 85 plays in a non-overtime game. That inflated the numbers of all Offensive players. They’ve run 61 plays or less in half of their games.

by Adam Thielen‘s quiet season: Thielen caught just two of his six targets for 27 yards in what continues to be a relatively quiet season for the veteran.

He’s yet to gain 75-plus receiving yards in a game this season. They did that four times last year.

His playing time was relatively low this week, but that was just because the team ran eight snaps in 22 personnel.

His target share has dropped from 19.3% last year to 17.1% this year.

His share has particularly dropped once the Vikings are within 10 yards of scoring. His share was 34.8% last season but sits at 15.4% this season. This has left him with fewer touchdowns.

Thielen hasn’t been as good on contested targets. They caught 14-of-21 last year yet have snagged only 4-of-16 this year.

They haven’t avoided a tackle after shedding seven last season.

The Vikings have a great matchup next week against the Lions. If he doesn’t put up good numbers in that game, it could be fine to drop Thielen depending on the league size and other receivers on your roster.

He is under contract for two more seasons and will likely stay in Minnesota for at least one more year despite turning 33 before next season.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.