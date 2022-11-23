NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

The Eagles are set for a blackout of epic proportions when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers are 4-7 after a Thursday night loss to the Titans.

Philadelphia will look to keep control of first place in the division and the overall top seed in the NFC.

With Thanksgiving day headlining the festivities, Bills-Lions (CBS), Cowboys-Giants (Fox), and the Patriots-Vikings (NBC) will be Featured on Thursday night.

The Eagles will be Featured on NBC this week, with Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico, while the Rams-Chiefs and Bengals-Titans will highlight the weekend action.

Here’s your TV watch map for Week 12 via 506 Sports.