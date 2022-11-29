NFL Week 12 top plays: Steelers top Colts on Monday Night Football

Week 12 of the NFL season has come to a close, as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) outlasted Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Monday Night Football.

Here were the top plays!

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

What an interception!

After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the ball back quickly when James Pierre made an Athletic interception off Matt Ryan, setting up Pittsburgh at the Indianapolis 38-yard line. The drive stalled, however, and the Steelers were forced to punt.

Sacks are sacks

Yannick Ngakoue came off the edge and charged through to sack Kenny Pickett at the Colts’ 38 for his second sack of the drive. This one looks to be a defensive battle. The Colts finished the first quarter with zero yards of offense.

Off the hook

Matthew Wright’s boot from 52 yards out caromed off the right goal post and in, raising the Steelers’ lead to 6-0.

Chuck it deep

Pickett threw a deep shot down the sideline and found George Pickens for a 35-yard gain. The acrobatic rookie wideout got both feet down on the ground before tumbling out of bounds.

A walk in the park

Najee Harris capitalized on the big play by rushing through the Colts defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, making it 13-0.

Unstoppable

Benny Snell Jr. rushed straight up the middle of the field for a strong 16-yard gain, setting up another field goal before halftime. The Steelers lead 16-3.

A spark…

Dallis Flowers opened the second half with an amazing 89-yard kickoff return to the Pittsburgh 19-yard line, putting the Colts in the red zone.

A flame!

Jonathan Taylor finished the drive by rushing for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to six points. We have a game.

Down for the count

Najee Harris was ruled out with an abdominal injury following a great Offensive contribution for the Steelers in the first half.

Steamroller

Taylor looked Invincible as he powers past four Defenders for a first down.

Missed Opportunity

Taylor and Ryan fumbled a critical exchange on the goal line, blowing a chance to pull ahead of Pittsburgh. Chris Wormley recovers the ball for the Steelers, and the score remains 16-10.

In the zone

Ryan found Rookie Jelani Woods for a 29-yard gain to set up first-and-goal.

Lead change

Michael Pittman Jr. capped it off with a 6-yard touchdown reception, and the Colts overtake the Steelers 17-16!

Not for long

Benny Snell Jr. leapt into the end zone on a 2-yard carry to put the Steelers back on top, 22-17

Making the most

George Pickens got open in the end zone and caught a pass from Pickett for the two-point conversion, making it 24-17.

SIU

George Pickens channels his inner Cristiano Ronaldo and strikes the SIU pose in celebration of the Steelers’ score, proof that the World Cup craze has transcended to American football.

Last chance

The Colts drove into Steelers territory on their final drive, but puzzling clock management and a lack of execution ultimately doomed Indy in its 24-17 loss.

