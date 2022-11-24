NFL Week 12 top plays: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups, including the Detroit Lions playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to kick things off.

Later, it’s an NFC East Showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the New England Patriots facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road to close things out.

Here are the top plays from Thursday’s Thanksgiving slate!

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Setting the stage

Josh Allen gives his team a pregame speech before they take the field.

Taking the field

Lions running back Jamaal Williams greets his teammates as they take the field for this Thanksgiving Day clash.

Stay tuned for updates!

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. on FOX)

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET)

