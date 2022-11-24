NFL Week 12 top plays: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings
Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups, including the Detroit Lions playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to kick things off.
Later, it’s an NFC East Showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the New England Patriots facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road to close things out.
Here are the top plays from Thursday’s Thanksgiving slate!
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Setting the stage
Josh Allen gives his team a pregame speech before they take the field.
Taking the field
Lions running back Jamaal Williams greets his teammates as they take the field for this Thanksgiving Day clash.
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. on FOX)
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
+10.0
+300
o45.5
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
-10.0
-500
u45.5
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET)
NBC
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
THEY
+2.5
+115
o42.5
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
-2.5
-149
u42.5
