NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

The second game in the Thanksgiving Day lineup is an NFC East Matchup with the New York Giants visiting the Dallas Cowboys. This is the game most Washington fans will be interested in today.

Friendly reminder that Washington blew Dallas out two years ago on Thanksgiving Day, 41-16!

Matchups: New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

New York: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823

Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Oddp: Cowboys -10, O/U 46 1/2

Prediction: Cowboys 30 – Giants 17

