NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings
Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
We close out Thanksgiving with a visit to our old friend Kirk Cousins’ house. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots. They are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to the Cowboys last week, but are still sitting at 8-2 and are the clear favorites to win the NFC North. The Patriots have won 4 of their last 5 games, and need another win today to keep up in the very competitive AFC East.
Injury Report
Matchups: New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: US Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
New England: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821
Minnesota: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 820
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook Oddp: Vikings -2 1/2, O/U 42 1/2
Prediction: Vikings 24 – Patriots 17
SB Nation Blogs: Pats Pulpit | Daily Norseman
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed: