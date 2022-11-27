NFL Week 12 – Taylor Heinicke, Joe Burrow and more fashionable arrivals

Just like that, Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. Thanksgiving Day came and went, leaving behind full bellies and another check in the win column for the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. Now, we turn our attention to a jam-packed Sunday slate.

While Tom Brady stayed true to his athleisure aesthetic as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the Dog Pound, his Cleveland Browns opponent Myles Garrett opted for Jurassic chic with a dinosaur-printed suit.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow went in a slightly louder direction (it’s all relative) with a floral-printed bomber jacket on the Cincinnati Bengals’ business trip to the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Ahead of the Washington Commanders’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor Heinicke honored UVA football with his footwear.

Here are the best pregame fits from around the NFL in Week 12.

Sunday best

whole Squad ready 📸 » https://t.co/rK1BN5e0HP pic.twitter.com/4zcUrdEpYG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

Time to go be great @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/MTwMTOZ5oq — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2022

telling my kids this was the Backstreet Boys pic.twitter.com/hcc6g8RN0K — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2022