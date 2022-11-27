NFL Week 12 – Taylor Heinicke, Joe Burrow and more fashionable arrivals
Just like that, Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. Thanksgiving Day came and went, leaving behind full bellies and another check in the win column for the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. Now, we turn our attention to a jam-packed Sunday slate.
While Tom Brady stayed true to his athleisure aesthetic as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the Dog Pound, his Cleveland Browns opponent Myles Garrett opted for Jurassic chic with a dinosaur-printed suit.
Meanwhile, Joe Burrow went in a slightly louder direction (it’s all relative) with a floral-printed bomber jacket on the Cincinnati Bengals’ business trip to the home of the Tennessee Titans.
Ahead of the Washington Commanders’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor Heinicke honored UVA football with his footwear.
Here are the best pregame fits from around the NFL in Week 12.
Sunday best
Taylor honoring @UVAFootball with his shoes #FootballIsFamily 💛 pic.twitter.com/i9ArE9feOy
Joe Business. @JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/SoenMX6JhM
🎱 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EVIf1cOXWZ
Working day 💼#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Sk5KFgAgtB
𝑱𝑼𝑹𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑪 𝑴𝒀𝑳𝑬𝑺 🦖 pic.twitter.com/8G9EwxUeNP
whole Squad ready
📸 » https://t.co/rK1BN5e0HP pic.twitter.com/4zcUrdEpYG
The fits never miss 🔥#CINvsTEN | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ZBogWO7vWN
let’s get it @amanihooker37! #CINvsTEN pic.twitter.com/TsmaH5DpBc
🤩 #CINvsTEN pic.twitter.com/8Wng2ipyo7
.@D1__JW @rivercracraft 🤝 @Tua pic.twitter.com/gFupH36lfG
Feels good to be back at @HardRockStadium after the bye. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HvmaA2MhNi
Gameday in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/c1ZjDnXv3p
Time to go be great @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/MTwMTOZ5oq
telling my kids this was the Backstreet Boys pic.twitter.com/hcc6g8RN0K
The big man drip is crazy @QuinnenWilliams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3FGrw5oVBm
Checking in for Week 12 @ZIPSCleaners | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SyK8IjP6bR
Feels good to be home#ATLvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8L4RMkn1Jk
