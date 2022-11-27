NFL Week 12 Sunday Schedule: Bengals-Titans looks like this week’s best matchup

We at Acme Packing Company hope that you have had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend, but unfortunately the weekend has to come to a close today. Thankfully, however, Sunday provides another full day of football to enjoy before the work week resumes on Monday morning.

This week, the Green Bay Packers get the prime time slot on Sunday Night Football, due in part to a lack of particularly exciting matchups across the NFL. In fact, the most widely-broadcast game in the afternoon features the Chiefs and Rams, which in theory might have been a great Matchup but instead looks like a Rout already with the Rams struggling and starting a backup quarterback in Kansas City today. As a result, Packers-Eagles gets to stick in the Sunday night time slot to get a Nationwide broadcast.

Perhaps the best game in the NFL this week comes in the early games as the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans host the 6-4 Cincinnati Bengals. That is the only game on Sunday between two teams with winning records, and should be a Worthwhile watch for fans getting that game on local channels.

That contest is a rematch of last year’s Divisional Playoff game, when the Bengals upset the top-seeded Titans 19-16. Cincinnati won it on a field goal as the clock expired following the Bengals bottling up Derrick Henry to just 62 yards on 20 carries.

