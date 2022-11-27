NFL Week 12 schedule and score updates: Live tracker
November 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence connects with JaMycal Hasty for a touchdown
Four plays after stuffing Baltimore on a fourth-and-1 at midfield, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence connects with JaMycal Hasty for a 28-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville a 7-6 lead.
Josiah Turner
November 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Jets extend the lead to 17-10
Jets extend their lead on the Bears to 17-10 at Halftime on a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein that looked like it would have been good from 60.
Alison Cotsonika·
Deputy Managing Editor, NFL
November 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
How high can the point spread go?
How high can the point spread go in the Houston-Miami game? With the Dolphins up 27-0 with 2:13 left in the 2nd quarter, it has now vaulted Miami to be a 34.5-point favorite in live in-game betting at BetMGM.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
November 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Samaje Perine’s power rushing ability is a nice addition
Bengals RB Samaje Perine doesn’t have the same skill set as Joe Mixon, but his power rushing ability is a welcome addition in this matchup, as he barreled over some Titans Defenders to score a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10. with 1:55 left in the second quarter.
(Photo: USA Today)
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
November 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Titans defense leaks
Titans D with some surprising leaks. On a third and 12, looked like something got crossed up on the rush, Lanes lost and Burrow had an open side of the field to make a 24-yard completion. Then Perine trucks in for the tying TD on a play the Titans had to know would be a run.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
November 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Falcons-Commanders tied at Halftime
Taylor Heinicke threw an ugly interception right to Mykal Walker as Washington was trying to push for a score before the half. The Falcons turned it into an opportunity for a field goal the other way, but Younghoe Koo missed left and short from 58 yards, so the turnover does not harm the Commanders. It’s 10-10 at halftime.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
November 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Zonova Knight, Michael Carter split rushing workload
Jets running back James Robinson was a healthy scratch in this game. That move suggested that New York would be giving Michael Carter a lead back or bell cow workload in this matchup, but so far he has been splitting the rushing workload with Zonova Knight. If this trend continues, Knight may end up being a valuable waiver pickup in Fantasy football this week, as he has tallied 31 scrimmage yards on four carries and a reception.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
November 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
Want to get the most out of Garrett Wilson?
Want to get the most out of Garrett Wilson? Some numbers suggest that having any quarterback other than Zach Wilson is the way to do it.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
Garrett Wilson has scored 2 touchdowns in Week 12 to raise his Rookie total to 4 on the season …
From Joe Flacco: 2 rec TD (in Week 2)
From Mike White: 2 rec TD (in Week 12)
From Zach Wilson: 0 rec TD (in 7 games)#TakeFlight @nyjets
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 27, 2022
November 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
It’s time to trust Mike White
Jets QB Mike White came into today being rostered in only 2.5 percent of ESPN leagues. That percentage is going to increase dramatically this week, as White has already posted 15.92 points with 4:52 left to go in the 2nd quarter after hitting Garrett Wilson for a 54-yard touchdown to put New York up 14-10.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
November 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
Bears’ Eddie Jackson hurt on Jets’ touchdown
Bears S Eddie Jackson got hurt on the Jets’ 54-yard touchdown pass from Mike White to Garrett Wilson. Jackson hopped off the field and was favoring his lower left leg. He’s in the blue medical tent. The Bears are already without S Jaquan Brisker, so we could see Rookie Elijah Hicks.
Jets 14, Bears 10
Kevin Fishbain·
Staff Writer, Bears
November 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Treylon Burks jumps in the end zone, Titans 10-3
Derrick Henry with a huge play, Treylon Burks with a touchdown. Henry has his biggest gain of the season on another throwback screen, gets 69 yards, stripped at the 6 for a rare fumble, Burks jumps on it in the end zone. Titans 10-3
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
November 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST
Browns defense forces back-to-back three-and-outs
The Browns defense has forced back-to-back three-and-outs since the Bucs’ opening-drive touchdown.
Tampa Bay has rushed for two total yards (three rushes) on its last two drives after running for 56 on five carries during its first possession of the game.
Cleveland takes over at its own 30-yard line with a 10-7 lead and 9:53 left in the first half.
Jason Starrett·
Deputy Managing Editor, College Football
November 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
Miami takes a 17-0 lead
There is still 12:22 to go in the second quarter of the Texans-Dolphins game, but Miami’s 17-0 lead now has the Dolphins listed as an Incredible 26.5-point favorite in live in-game betting at BetMGM.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy
November 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
Browns’ AJ Green evaluated for a head injury
Browns CB AJ Green, who is playing as Cleveland’s slot corner with Greg Newsome II out, is now being evaluated for a head injury.
Zac Jackson·
Staff Writer, Browns
AJ Green being forced out of the game by the medical spotter.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 27, 2022
November 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Falcons find their way to the end zone
Washington had Atlanta facing second-and-25 at the Commanders’ 47, but the Falcons found their way to the end zone in four plays. MyCole Pruitt’s 4-yard touchdown catch capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive by Atlanta. Washington has already allowed 98 yards rushing.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
Opponents’ Weekly Rush yards (high to low) vs. Commanders this season:
237
191
135
123
105
98 — Falcons today w/ 8:26 left in 1H
94
72
62
56
38
21
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2022
November 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Caleb Shudak makes the first NFL kick to make it 3-0
Ryan Tannehill is sailing some passes today. But Rookie Caleb Shudak just made his first NFL kick, of 33 yards, to make it 3-0 Titans with 14:06 left in the second quarter. A 10-play, 39-yard drive that counts as Offensive electricity in this game.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
November 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
Panthers’ Brian Burns matches season high sacks
With his first sack today against the Broncos, Panthers edge Brian Burns has matched his season high (9.0) in just the 12th game of the season.
Burns had previously set/matched his high in 2020 (15 games) and 2021 (17 games).
Jason Starrett·
Deputy Managing Editor, College Football
Brian Burns has matched his previous season high for sacks with nine — and still has five games and three quarters of this one to go.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 27, 2022
November 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
Bears march 71 yards for a Byron Pringle touchdown
After forcing a Jets three-and-out, the Bears marched 71 yards on nine plays, resulting in a Trevor Siemian to Byron Pringle touchdown. Pringle went over the corner to make the impressive catch in the back of the end zone. Chase Claypool hauled in a 31-yarder on the drive, his longest reception as a Bear. Bears 10, Jets 7.
Kevin Fishbain·
Staff Writer, Bears
November 27, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Texans play Justin McCray over Kenyon Green
The Texans are playing reserve guard Justin McCray over 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green at left guard. Green has been arguably the Texans’ worst Offensive lineman when healthy this season.
Aaron Reiss·
Staff Editor, NFL
November 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST
DJ Moore Ventures into double-digit territory
DJ Moore has been one of the most frustrating Fantasy players over the past three weeks, as he has scored 6.9 or fewer points in each of those games. That double-digit point drought is finally over, as Moore’s touchdown catch that put Carolina up 7-0 very late in the first quarter has also given him 11.1 PPR points.
KC Joyner·
Contributor, NFL & Fantasy