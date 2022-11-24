NFL Week 12 picks: New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Brian Daboll have a happy Thanksgiving?

The Giants’ wiggle room is slowly disappearing.

They have lost two of their past three games — most recently on Sunday against the Lions — and are 7-3 entering Thursday’s Thanksgiving Showdown in Dallas with the Cowboys.

Want to bet on the NFL?

See the best NJ Sports Betting sites

Dallas, which beat the Giants earlier this season at MetLife Stadium, is also 7-3 after Sunday’s win at the Vikings.

So this is a hugely important game for two teams in the thick of the NFC playoff race, as the Eagles (9-1) continue to sit atop the NFC East. If the Cowboys win and sweep the season series against the Giants, they’ll have the tiebreaker advantage, for playoff standings purposes.

Giants-Cowboys kicks off at 4:30 pm ET at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s how NJ Advance Media’s experts see the game unfolding:

Bob Brookover, Giants reporter: This Thanksgiving NFC East Showdown for second place looked a lot more appetizing before the events of Sunday afternoon. Now, this game looks like it could be a turkey. The Giants were besieged by injuries in their home loss to the Detroit Lions, and the Cowboys finally lived up to their Talent level in a 37-point road rout of the Vikings. The Giants will be in third place come Black Friday.

PICK: Cowboys 24, Giants 13.

Darryl Slater, NFL reporter: The Giants really beat up Entering this game. The timing of Sunday’s injuries against the Lions could not have been worse, with a short week of preparation before the trip to Dallas. Plus, the Cowboys are coming off that impressive win in Minnesota, 40-3 over the Vikings. Just too much stacked against the Giants in this one.

PICK: Cowboys 30, Giants 17.

BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKET SMARTER, TICKETMASTER

Andy Vasquez, Jets reporter: The Giants haven’t had a losing streak yet this season. But they’ll need a Miracle to avoid a loss in Dallas. The Cowboys looked great against the Vikings last week, and with the Giants banged up, there’s every reason to believe they’ll build on that momentum. The only good news for the Giants — who begin a stretch in which six of their final seven games are against winning teams — is that they’ll get some extra rest before their Dec. 4 Matchup with the Commanders.

PICK: Cowboys 31, Giants 13.

Chris Franklin, Eagles reporter: The Giants returned to Earth with the loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. They now have to face a Cowboys team playing at home on a short week in the traditional Thanksgiving day game. The Cowboys have the best pass defense in the league, meaning the Giants’ best way to win would be to feed the ball to running back Saquon Barkley. Being that the Cowboys know this, too, it will be an Uphill battle, with the Cowboys getting the critical division win.

PICK: Cowboys 24, Giants 18.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

Darryl Slater may be reached at [email protected].