NFL Week 12 injuries: Micah Parsons questionable for Cowboys; banged-up Offensive line for Giants

Week 12 in the NFL gets started with a Thanksgiving tripleheader on Thursday for us to enjoy alongside some turkey. Buffalo and Detroit will get us started, the Cowboys and Giants will square off for the middle game and Patriots-Vikings will wrap up the holiday in prime time.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With those teams finishing up the short week of practice, they’ve released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 12. Meanwhile, the rest of the league has hit the field for the first time on Wednesday and have given their initial injury reports for the week. Below, you’ll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Bills (-9.5) at Lions, Thursday

The Bills will be without Edmunds and Rousseau on a short week, as neither starter practiced all week. Josh Allen (elbow) was limited, but wasn’t given an injury designation (he’s played every Offensive snap the past two weeks). Allen actually was seen without the elbow sleeve this week.

The Lions will have five starters out for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Showdown with the Bills as both starting guards, Brown and Jackson, won’t be available. DJ Chark was limited most of the week with an ankle injury, but had no game designation. Reynolds was limited in Wednesday’s practice, so we’ll see if he can go Thursday.

Giants at Cowboys (-10), Thursday

Giants : T Evan Neal (knee), C Jon Feliciano (neck), G Shane Lemieux (toe), G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) OUT; DB Dane Belton (clavicle), WR Richie James (knee), T Tire Phillips (neck), DB Jason Pinnock (jaw), T Andrew Thomas (illness)

: T Evan Neal (knee), C Jon Feliciano (neck), G Shane Lemieux (toe), G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) OUT; DB Dane Belton (clavicle), WR Richie James (knee), T Tire Phillips (neck), DB Jason Pinnock (jaw), T Andrew Thomas (illness) Cowboys: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) OUT; DE Tarell Basham (illness), DT Johnathan Hankins (illness) DOUBTFUL; CB CB Kelvin Joseph (illness), DE Dante Fowler (illness), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot, illness), DT Osa Odighizuwa (knee), LB Micah Parsons (knee/ankle), S Donovan Wilson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Giants are fighting the injury bug heading into Thursday’s Showdown with the Cowboys, as Neal will miss his fourth straight game with the knee injury. Phillips is going to be a game-time decision, so the Giants will have some shuffling to do at right tackle. Nick Gates will start at center with Feliciano out and Jack Anderson is slated to get the start at left guard. The Giants are down three starters on the Offensive line (and Thomas is questionable to boot). They are also down their top two cornerbacks in Jackson and Moreau.

An illness has affected the Cowboys defensive line, having two players doubtful and four players questionable. Parsons is the player to watch, as he was limited in practice on a short week with various injuries. Parsons said he’s “good to go” Wednesday.

Wynn didn’t practice Wednesday with the foot injury, so the short week will cause him to miss this one. Yodny Cajuste is expected to start in Wynn’s place. If Andrews can’t go, Kody Russey is listed as the backup center on the depth chart.

Darrisaw didn’t clear the concussion protocol on a short week, so he’s out for the Vikings. Blake Brandel allowed two sacks and four pressures filling in for Darrisaw last week — and he’s expected to get the start again. Tomlinson was limited in practice all week, but he’s expected to be back for the first time since Week 8.

Tampa Bay was without nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) and wideout Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) to open up the week of practice. Elsewhere on the roster, running back Leonard Fournette (hip) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) were limited.

The Browns gave a number of players rest days. Outside of those players, safety D’Anthony Bell (concussion), guard Joel Bitonio (illness), Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (illness), safety Ronnie Harrison (illness), corner Greg Newsome (concussion), and tight end David Njoku (ankle , knee) were all sidelined. Guard Wyatt Teller (calf), tackle Jedrick Willis (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (concussion) were all limited.

Houston was missing rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr due to a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Outside of Stingley, the Texans are pretty healthy Entering Week 12 as long snapper Jon Weeks as the only other absentee, but it was for non-injury reasons.

Miami opened up the week without punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). Linebacker Melvin Ingram was also missing from practice, but he was simply given a Veteran rest day. Meanwhile, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Tanner Conner (knee, back), corner Keion Crossen (shoulder) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) were all limited. .

Justin Fields was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but Chicago conducted a walk-through so this was merely an estimate. Still, that’s an encouraging sign that he’d at least be out there as he deals with a left shoulder injury. Elsewhere on the roster, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Kyler Gordon (concussion) did not practice along with linebacker Sterling Weatherford (concussion).

The big story with the Jets currently is the benching of Zach Wilson. However, at practice, the team did see the return of Offensive tackle George Fant as New York opened up his 21-day practice window after being placed on IR on Sept. 27. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankis (elbow) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) did not practice, while tackle Duane Browns (shoulder), corner Ahmad Gardner (calf), guard Nate Herbig (shin) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) were all limited.

Atlanta had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, but did list five players as limited participants: tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle), linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm), Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) and defensive tackle tackle Jalen Dalton (toe)

In Washington, the Commanders held out linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness) and corner Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) due to injury. Meanwhile, defensive end Chase Young (knee), tight end Logan Thomas (rib), wideout Dax Milne (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and center Tyler Larsen (shoulder) were all limited.

The Broncos were missing five players at practice: receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee), receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), defensive end Jake Martin (knee) and safety K’Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee ). Justin Simmons (knee) and Latavius ​​Murray (wrist) headlined the group of limited players.

Carolina was without eight men on Wednesday, which included three players dealing with an illness. Wideout Shi Smith, guard Cameron Erving, and tackle Larnel Coleman were sidelined with what the team described as an illness. Safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (calf), tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) were all held out due to injury. Running back D’Onta Foreman was given a rest day. Wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder), quarterback PJ Walker (ankle), and safety Justin Burris (concussion) were limited.

Baltimore held out quarterback Lamar Jackson from practice due to a hip injury. However, John Harbaugh told Reporters that Jackson will play Sunday in Jacksonville, so this seems to be more of a maintenance day than anything significant. Meanwhile, guard Kevin Zeitler (illness), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), and corner Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) also did not practice due to injury. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited.

The Jaguars had no injuries to report.

Arizona held a walk-through on Wednesday, so this initial injury report is an estimate. That said, quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was listed as a full participant. Wideout Greg Dortch (thumb), tight end Zach Ertz (knee), offensive lineman DJ Humphries (back), wideout Rondale Moore (groin), corner Byron Murphy Jr. (back), and safety Charles Washington (chest) all did not practice . Offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder), defensive lineman Trysten Hill (foot), and quarterback Colts McCoy (right elbow) were limited.

Sean McVay already ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) for Week 12. With John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, Bryce Perkins could be in line to start on Sunday in Kansas City.

The Chiefs were without guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) in practice on Wednesday. Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) was limited while receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was listed as a full participant.

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Peter Werner (ankle), and safety JT Gray (hamstring) were missing from Saints practice to begin the week. Meanwhile, eight players were listed as limited participants: defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).

Green Bay officially listed Aaron Rodgers as a limited participant in practice due to a right thumb injury. The quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he is specifically dealing with a broken thumb that dates back all the way to Week 5. Rodgers added that he plans to play the rest of the season through the injury. Meanwhile, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice, nor did linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), safety Tariq Carpenter (illness), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), safety Rudy Ford (illness), tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) , and tackle Rasheed Walker (illness). Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (shin, glute) were limited.

Philadelphia listed only cornerback Josh Jobe on its opening injury report. He was limited due to a hamstring injury.