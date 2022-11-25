NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder) game-time decision; Bengals hoping for return of star receiver

As they scarfed down turkey and pumpkin pie, football fans were treated to three entertaining games on Thanksgiving. Each of the NFL’s three Thanksgiving Day games were competitive, one-score affairs that surely kept fans glued to their televisions throughout the day. While it wasn’t easy, each of Thursday’s favored teams — the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings — were able to come away with wins before heading out on their mini break.

This weekend’s games have a lot of to live up to after Thursday’s games. There are several that promise to mimic the excitement that we saw on Thursday, including a rematch of January’s thrilling Divisional round playoff Showdown between the Bengals and Titans. Adding to that game’s intrigue is the health of Bengals stars Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, whose statuses for Sunday have been closely monitored all week.

Here’s a rundown of every team’s final injury report heading into this weekend’s games.

Buccaneers:

Browns:

Bengals (-2.5) at Titans

Bengals: RB Joe Mixon (concussion) OUT; WR Ja’Marr Chse (hip), LB Joe Bachie (knee), DB Daxton Hill (shoulder), DT Josh Tupou (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Titans:

With Mixon out, the Bengals will lean more on backup/third-down back Samaje Perine, who caught three touchdown passes in Sunday’s win over the Steelers. The Bengals may also have Chris Evans for Sunday’s game after the backup running back was a full participant during the week’s final two practices. Chase was limited all week, but quarterback Joe Burrow expects his teammate to be on the field Sunday in Nashville.

Texans:

Dolphins:

Bears: DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DB Kyler Gordon (concussion), LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion) OUT; QB Justin Fields (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Jets:

Fields was limited throughout this week’s practices after sustaining the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. While he said that he believes that Fields’ condition is getting better, Bears Coach Matt Eberflus said that his quarterback’s status for Sunday will be a game-time decision.

Falcons: DT Jalen Dalton (toe) DOUBTFUL; TE Feleipe Franks (calf), RB Caleb Huntley (ankle), LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm), OT Chuma Edoga (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Commanders:

Each of the Falcons’ questionable players were limited throughout this week’s practices. Dalton did not practice the last two days after being limited on Wednesday.

Broncos:

Panthers: FS Myles Hartsfield (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf), OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) OUT; TE Giovanni Ricci (neck), QB PK Walker (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (illness), TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Marshall was limited all week, while Thomas and Sullivan appeared on the injury report later in the week. Ricci did not practice all week. Walker was limited all week as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained back in Week 10.

Ravens:

Jaguars:

Chargers:

Cardinals:

Raiders:

Seahawks:

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford (concussion), C Brian Allen (thumb), LB Travin Howard (hip) OUT; TE Tyler Higbee (knee), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle), C Matt Skura (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs:

John Wolford will make his second start of the year in Stafford’s absence. In his first start, the 27-year-old backup went 24 of 36 for 212 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the Rams’ Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. He’s hoping to have Higbee and Robinson at his disposal on Sunday. Allen was limited during practice, Higbee was limited at the end of the week after not practicing on Wednesday.

Saints:

49ers:

Packers:

Eagles:

Steelers:

Colts:

