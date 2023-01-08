NFL Week 12: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channel

The final day of games for the 2022 NFL season will get underway with several big matchups during the early slate on Sunday. The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Saturday, but the Bills are looking to clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Patriots and the Bengals are trying to avoid a coin flip for seeding with a win over the Ravens.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 18 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until late-afternoon on Sunday against the Giants. Click here to see which game is broadcast in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Bills is CBS and Jets vs. Dolphins is FOX.

Here’s who the BGN Writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, January 8

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 136 (TB), 81 (ATL) | XM: 381 (TB), 226 (ATL)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (NE), 82 (BUF) | XM: 384 (NE), 228 (BUF)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 113 (MIN), 83 (CHI) | XM: 383 (MIN), 229 (CHI)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 103 (BAL), 94 (CIN) | XM: 387 (BAL), 232 (CIN)

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 132 (HOU), 85 (IND) | XM: 380 (HOU), 225 (IND)

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 119 (NYJ), 108 (MIA) | XM: 385 (NYJ), 230 (MIA)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 111 (CAR), 158 (NO) | XM: 382 (CAR), 227 (NO)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 159 (CLE), 156 (PIT) | XM: 386 (CLE), 231 (PIT)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 18 early games here in the comment section.