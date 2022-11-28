NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 20, Tennessee Titans 16 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Cincinnati Bengals again look poised for a late-season run, similar to what we saw a year ago. They took down the Tennessee Titans on the road even with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined for yet another week. A crucial roughing the snapper penalty cost the Titans an opportunity to tie it up late in the fourth quarter, and the Bengals knelt out the clock for a 20-16 win.

Offensive spotlight: Someone needed to step up in Ja’Marr Chase’s place over the past month, and that man has undoubtedly been Tee Higgins. After going for 148 yards last week, Higgins went for 114 on seven catches, including a score, this week. He made plays when it mattered most, catching all three of his contested targets.

Defensive spotlight: Mike Hilton kept the slot on Lockdown Sunday. He led all players in the game with five defensive stops, as he was all over the field. Listed at 183 pounds, Hilton was giving up over 60 pounds to Titans running back Derrick Henry yet still made four stops in the run game.

Rookie spotlight: What a tone-setting performance from second-round selection Cam Taylor-Britt. He recorded seven tackles without a miss, including a near game-changing forced fumble on Derrick Henry. While he still gave up 73 yards in coverage on six targets — most on a 52-yarder to Treylon Burks where Taylor-Britt was at the catch point — it was still an all-around encouraging performance from the rookie cornerback.

Offensive line spotlight: While it wasn’t a banner day for the Bengals’ Offensive line by any means, it has to be considered a job well done given the competition. The best sign for Bengals fans was the performance of Jonah Williams. For a man who’s been much maligned all season, he held up well in pass protection. Williams allowed only two pressures on 42 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Passing

Cincinnati Bengals Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Joe Burrow 18 22 of 37 270 7.3 1 0 Tennessee Titans Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Ryan Tannehill 12:54 p.m 22 of 34 291 8.6 0 0

Rushing

Cincinnati Bengals Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Samaje Perine 19.3 17 58 3.4 1 9 Joe Burrow 18 9 32 3.6 0 13 Trayveon Williams 5.2 2 18 9 0 16 Tennessee Titans Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Derrick Henry 14.7 17 38 2.2 0 9 Ryan Tannehill 12:54 p.m 2 9 4.5 0 5 Dontrell Hilliard 4.9 2 16 8 0 11

Receiving

Cincinnati Bengals Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Do Higgins 27.4 9 7 114 12.7 1 Samaje Perine 19.3 7 4 35 5 0 Hayden Hurst 11.7 9 6 57 6.3 0 Trayveon Williams 5.2 1 1 24 24 0 Tyler Boyd 3.6 4 2 16 4 0 Trenton Irwin 2.6 4 1 16 4 0 Trent Taylor 1.8 2 1 8 4 0 Tennessee Titans Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Treylon Burks 17 6 4 70 11.7 0 Derrick Henry 14.7 3 3 79 26.3 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 9.8 6 4 58 9.7 0 Chigoziem Okonkwo 6.5 5 3 35 7 0 Austin Hooper 6 4 3 30 7.5 0 Dontrell Hilliard 4.9 3 3 3 1 0 Robert Woods 3.6 6 2 16 2.7 0 Geoff Swaim 0 1 0 0 0 0

