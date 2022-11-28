NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Carolina Panthers 23, Denver Broncos 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Denver Broncos’ 2022 season hit a new low on Sunday when they lost 23-10 to a Carolina Panthers team down to its third starting quarterback.

The play on the field was bad, and frustration even appeared to boil over on the sideline when Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell got in the face of quarterback Russell Wilson.

The #Broncos have just three points today — and it now looks like Russell Wilson is hearing about it from his defense. (???? @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/U4A91azNb9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

The 3-8 Broncos are currently in last place in the AFC West before the result of Sunday’s Raiders–Seahawks game is known.

Offensive spotlight: On first review, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was the game’s highest-rated player after hauling in four catches on six targets for 103 yards with a touchdown from QB Sam Darnold. It was just Moore’s second 100-yard performance of the season.

Moor has been at his best over the last two years with Darnold at QB. In Sunday’s game, he picked up first downs on all four receptions and posted three contested catches and three explosive plays.

Defensive spotlight: Panthers edge defender Brian Burns now has a career-high 10 sacks this season after registering two sacks, one QB hit and three hurries in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu allowed just one rush on 20 pass-block snaps. The sixth overall pick has been improving as a pass-blocker all season.

Offensive line spotlight: Offensive line play was key in Sunday’s contest. The Panthers let up just five total pressures and zero sacks, while the Broncos’ Offensive line gave up 15 total pressures, including two sacks. Veteran right tackle Cameron Fleming yielded one sack and three hurries for Denver.

Box Score

Passing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Russell Wilson 9.5 19 of 35 142 4.1 1 0 3 73.8 Carolina Panthers Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Sam Darnold 16.9 11 / 19 164 8.6 1 0 0 103.8

Rushing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Latavius ​​Murray 10.8 13 92 7.1 0 52 0 Kendall Hinton 9.8 1 13 13.0 0 13 0 Russell Wilson 9.5 2 8 4.0 0 6 1 Marlon Mack 2.2 2 7 3.5 0 7 0 Montrell Washington 0.8 1 1 1.0 0 1 0 Carolina Panthers Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Sam Darnold 16.9 3 3 1.0 1 2 0 D’Onta Foreman 14.3 24 113 4.7 0 18 0 Chuba Hubbard 6.5 17 65 3.8 0 12 0 Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.1 1 2 2.0 0 2 0 Sean Chandler 0.2 1 2 2.0 0 2 0

Receiving

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long Courtland Sutton 13.5 8 6 75 9.4 0 22 Latavius ​​Murray 10.8 1 1 6 6.0 0 6 Kendall Hinton 9.8 9 5 35 3.9 0 14 Brandon Johnson 9.0 4 2 10 2.5 1 9 Greg Dulcich 3.1 3 2 11 3.7 0 9 Marlon Mack 2.2 1 1 5 5.0 0 5 Devine Ozigbo 1.3 1 1 3 3.0 0 3 Montrell Washington 0.8 3 1 -3 -1.0 0 -3 Jalen Virgil -1.0 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 Carolina Panthers Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long DJ Moore 23.3 6 4 103 17.2 1 52 Ian Thomas 4.1 2 2 21 10.5 0 15 Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.1 2 2 19 9.5 0 14 Terrace Marshall Jr. 1.8 3 1 8 2.7 0 8 Tommy Tremble 1.2 2 1 2 1.0 0 2 Raheem Blackshear 1.1 2 1 11 5.5 0 11

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE