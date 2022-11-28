NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
•Josh Jacobs: 33 carries, 229 yards, 2 touchdowns; 6 receptions, 74 receiving yards
• Ken Walker: 14 carries, 26 yards, 2 touchdowns
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Add Foster Moreau: The Raiders’ starting tight end caught three of his seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.
- His 77 snaps played tied for second-most for a tight end in a game this season.
- It was his second straight week playing 100% of the Raiders’ Offensive snaps.
- He’s played 380 of a possible 386 snaps over the last six weeks.
- On this amount of playing time, he can Survive with average production to be a Fantasy starter in the right matchup.
- The Raiders play the Chargers next week. This year, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to tight ends.
Seahawks change things slightly at TE: The Seahawks had used a three-man rotation at tight end, making it impossible to trust any of them in fantasy. But that might now be changing.
- Will Disley and Noah Fant ranked in the top 12 in terms of PFF receiving grade heading into Week 12. Either could operate as a Fantasy starter if they weren’t competing against each other for snaps.
- Their tight end room has caught five touchdowns, which is the sixth-most for a team this season.
- Second-year tight end Colby Parkinson also played significant snaps, but his playing time has declined in recent weeks to the benefit of the two older tight ends.
- It’s unlikely that you can trust Dissly or Fant in redraft this season without an injury, but this makes both players more attractive options in DFS.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.