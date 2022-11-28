NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

•Josh Jacobs: 33 carries, 229 yards, 2 touchdowns; 6 receptions, 74 receiving yards

• Ken Walker: 14 carries, 26 yards, 2 touchdowns

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Add Foster Moreau: The Raiders’ starting tight end caught three of his seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

His 77 snaps played tied for second-most for a tight end in a game this season.

It was his second straight week playing 100% of the Raiders’ Offensive snaps.

He’s played 380 of a possible 386 snaps over the last six weeks.

On this amount of playing time, he can Survive with average production to be a Fantasy starter in the right matchup.

The Raiders play the Chargers next week. This year, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to tight ends.

Seahawks change things slightly at TE: The Seahawks had used a three-man rotation at tight end, making it impossible to trust any of them in fantasy. But that might now be changing.

Will Disley and Noah Fant ranked in the top 12 in terms of PFF receiving grade heading into Week 12. Either could operate as a Fantasy starter if they weren’t competing against each other for snaps.

Their tight end room has caught five touchdowns, which is the sixth-most for a team this season.

Second-year tight end Colby Parkinson also played significant snaps, but his playing time has declined in recent weeks to the benefit of the two older tight ends.

It’s unlikely that you can trust Dissly or Fant in redraft this season without an injury, but this makes both players more attractive options in DFS.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.