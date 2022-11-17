NFL Week 11 TV distribution map: Lions vs. Giants draw top FOX broadcast team

The Detroit Lions may not have scored a primetime game this year, but they have found themselves with a pretty large national audience several times as of late. A couple weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions drew the No. 1 FOX broadcast team and was televised on both coasts. A couple weeks before that, the Lions drew the top CBS crew when they faced off against the Dallas Cowboys.

This week, facing yet another nationally popular franchise in the New York Giants, the Lions, once again, find themselves with a top broadcasting crew. On FOX, the Lions game will be called by Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

The game will also be televised all around the country, but with a crowded lineup of games on FOX this week and CBS getting the national doubleheader, there’s a wide variety of games with significant reach.

Here’s a look at the Week 11 TV distribution map, courtesy of 506 Sports.

Obviously, the New York and Michigan areas will get the Lions game locally, and with all of the New York retirees in Florida, it’s no surprise to see that state Mostly covered in red.

What I find interesting is that all of Washington and most of Oregon will also get the game. I’d say that was the potential impact of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Penei Sewell, but the University of Oregon is actually in Eugene, which will get Bears vs Falcons.

Also interesting, the Giants’ division rivals—Philadelphia and Dallas—will get the game, but the other NFC North cities will all get Bears vs. Falcons.

Your local Detroit viewing options other than the Lions game this week include Eagles vs. Colts for the early game on CBS and Cowboys vs. Vikings for the 4 pm ET window.