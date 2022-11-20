NFL Week 11: Top viral Moments from Bears-Falcons, Cowboys-Vikings, more

Week 11 of the NFL season is here! The early Slate Sunday Featured a Bills vs. Browns game in Detroit due to snow in Buffalo and a Bears trip to Atlanta that provided the backdrop for an iconic Bachelor party. Here are the top trending and viral Moments from all the action!

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Daaaaaah Bachelor Party

The Bears themselves were not the only ones migrating south to face the Falcons. A group of Bears fans attended the game as part of a Bachelor party — each dressed as legendary Coach Mike Ditka.

Chicken dance or Falcon dance?

The Bears took a 17-14 lead into Halftime thanks in large part to two turnovers by Chicago’s defense, including this one celebrated by Justin Jones with a chicken dance.

Swimming for a score!

Bears running back David Montgomery scored a late game-tying touchdown and swam on the ground to celebrate.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (in Detroit)

Bills Mafia shows out in the snow

A Massive Blizzard hitting Buffalo forced the Bills to relocate their home game against the Browns to Detroit. But Bills Mafia still showed up throughout the week and showed its support on Sunday despite the snow.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Hat trick and a flex!

Lions running back Jamaal Williams has three touchdowns to build a 24-6 lead over the Giants, and Williams flexed for the camera after his third score.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Fresh off his second World Series Championship with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman stopped by NRG Stadium to cheers from the Houston faithful.

Do your dance Darrick!

The Commanders pulled away from the Texans for a 23-9 lead in the second half, and Darrick Forest led his teammates in a Celebration after a turnover.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Judon’s history-making sack and celly

Matthew Judon’s sack of Zach Wilson gave him the most sacks in a season (13) for a Patriots player since 2000, passing up Mike Vrabel, Chandler Jones — and Judon’s mark last season of 12.5. Judon and his teammates had some fun on the field after his big play.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Zeke, CeeDee and Micah show USMNT love

The USMNT’s first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just one day away, and Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons all donned custom USMNT sweaters to show their support, courtesy of our friends at FOX Soccer.

Elliott is active Sunday to face the 8-1 Vikings after missing the past two games with an injury.