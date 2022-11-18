NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans lead Packers on TNF

Week 11 of the NFL The season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers playing host to the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

Here are the top plays from Thursday’s action!

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Grand opening

The Titans surged on their opening drive. Ryan Tannehill completed a 40-plus-yard pass to Treylon Burks on Tennessee’s first third down of the game, putting the offense in Packers territory.

A few plays later, Tannehill threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard to go up 7-0 less than five minutes in.

Elementary touchdown, my dear Watson

After catching three touchdowns last week, Christian Watson grabbed his fourth over the last two games to get Green Bay on the board to make it a 7-6 ballgame. The 14-yard scoring toss from Aaron Rodgers clearly caught the Titans off guard.

Bow down, King Henry

The Titans’ 10-plus-minute drive in the second quarter didn’t result in any points. Tennessee went for it on fourth-and-short, running Derrick Henry up the gut but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Not stopped this time

Henry got his Revenge right before halftime. He rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to help extend the Titans’ lead to 14-6.

Henry made another play

The Titans star running back caught a screen pass and turned it into a 42-yard gain that put his team in the red zone.

Jump pass TD

Henry continued to do it all for the Titans. He added their third touchdown of the game by turning his handoff into a jump pass for a touchdown to Austin Hooper to extend Tennessee’s lead to 20-9.

Where you at, Watson?

The Packers rookie receiver caught his second touchdown of the game and his fifth in four days to help Green Bay make it a 20-17 game in the third quarter.

Hooper holds on

Hooper caught his second touchdown pass of the day to extend the Titans lead to 27-17 in the fourth quarter, but not without some difficulty. Tannehill got the ball threw the tight window while Hooper secured the catch despite the hard hit in the end zone for the score.

Tannehill turnover

The Titans quarterback was Mostly spotless through three-plus quarters, until he threw an interception right to Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas.

Stay tuned for updates.