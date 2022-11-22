NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West Tilt on Monday Night Football.
It’s going down at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series.
Kyler Murray is inactive, so Colt McCoy made his second start for the Cardinals.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Hear the roar
The crowd was loud in the early going, cheering for “defense” and Roaring as McCoy tried to hit DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone but couldn’t connect. The Cardinals settled for a 46-yard field goal and the 3-0 lead.
Knowledgeable fans
The fans in Mexico City know good football, sending up loud cheers when the 49ers downed this punt at the 4-yard line.
Ayyuk of the Tiger
The 49ers promptly marched down the field on their third drive, capped by a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk.
Turnover tip
A McCoy pass bounced off the hands of Cards RB James Conner and into those of 49ers DB Jimmie Ward, putting the Niners in Arizona territory.
Made you look
Jimmy G had the Cardinals defense thinking he would scamper for a first down when he and George Kittle improvised for a 39-yard TD. That gave San Francisco a 14-3 advantage.
Third-and-Dortch
Following two third-down conversions from wideout Greg Dortch, including a 47-yarder, Conner rammed it in to cut the Cards’ deficit to four.
Gould touch
An initially promising 49ers drive stalled just outside the red zone, setting up a 39-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. San Francisco took a 17-10 lead into the break.
19 problems
Deebo Samuel. That’s the caption. 24-10 is the score.
Twice as nice
Jimmy G and Aiyuk have hooked up twice Monday. Both have resulted in touchdowns.
YACK YACK YACK!
The blowout is in full effect, as a short Garoppolo pass turned into another Kittle score.
