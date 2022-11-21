NFL Week 11 grades: Giants get a ‘D’ for ugly loss to Lions, Cowboys earn an ‘A+’ for destroying Vikings

Through the first 10 weeks of the year, the New York Giants were having a dream season, but they got hit with a harsh reality check during Sunday’s surprising loss to the Detroit Lions.

The big problems that led to the Giants’ struggles in 2021 finally reared their ugly heads for the first time in 2022. A big reason the Giants went 4-13 last season is because their running game was non-existent and because Daniel Jones was a turnover machine, and those were both problems during New York’s 31-18 loss.

Jones went eight weeks without throwing an interception, but that streak finally ended on Sunday when he got picked off by Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter.

That was one of two interceptions that Jones would throw against the Lions. The Giants QB also threw a pick in the third quarter when a comeback was still possible.

When the Hutchinson pick happened, the Giants were leading 6-3, but that lead melted away three plays later when the Lions scored a touchdown to go up 10-6. After that, Detroit would never trail.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants running game has been incredibly successful this year, so New York hasn’t really had to rely on Jones, but with Barkley getting stopped cold on nearly every play — his Longest run was four yards — the Giants were forced to turn to Jones (Barkley only totaled 22 yards on 15 carries against the Lions).

Although Jones’ numbers weren’t bad — he finished 27 of 44 for 341 yards and a TD — most of his production came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. The Giants haven’t had to worry about making any huge comebacks this year, but after falling behind 24-6 in this game, it’s worth questioning whether this offense is capable of playing from behind.

The Giants dealt with a lot of issues on Sunday — they were hit hard by injuries, their run game got shut down and they dealt a few untimely penalties — so this loss wasn’t all on Jones, but considering the Giants were going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, you have to expect more from Jones and the offense as a whole.

Alright, Let's get to the grades for every game from Week 11.

