NFL Week 11: Former Tennessee Vols’ stats
Week 11 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 11 games will be contested Nov. 24-27.
Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 11 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 0 receiving yards
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): 1 fumble recovery
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 12 rushing attempts, 42 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 47 receiving yards
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 6 receiving yards
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 assists
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 2 rushing yards, 3 kickoff returns, 147 return yards, 1 touchdown
