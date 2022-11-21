NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Amari Cooper: 8 receptions, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns
• Devin Singletary: 18 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
David Njoku‘s return: The Browns tight end returned from the ankle injury that kept him out for nearly a month, but he was back only on a limited basis.
- Njoku was on the field for two- and three-tight end sets, as well as most third downs, but was only on the field roughly 20% of the time for early Downs in 11 personnel.
- Chances are Njoku will see more playing time next week, but it still might not be his usual workload. This might make it harder to put him in starting lineups.
- They caught two passes for 17 yards.
- Harrison Bryant was the other tight end seeing the majority of snaps. They caught four passes for 41 yards, but his playing time will likely decline.
Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: Peoples-Jones gained 60 or more receiving yards for the fifth straight game.
- He also caught his first touchdown of the season, albeit in the last 20 seconds of the game.
- His totals in targets, receptions and yards are good enough to make him a Fantasy starter, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.
- The Browns have two more games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback before they turn to Deshaun Watson. Peoples-Jones could put up better numbers and start scoring touchdowns with Watson under center.
- Cleveland has the third-easiest schedule for Fantasy wide receivers from Weeks 15-17.
Be cautiously optimistic when adding James Cook: The Bills rookie had the game of his young career, gaining 86 yards on 11 carries.
- Cook’s playing time didn’t really change for Buffalo. What did change is the Bills trying to get him the football on over 80% of his Offensive snaps. That’s unlikely to continue.
- Ideally, his good play from this game is enough for him to earn more playing time in future games.
- Another cause for concern is that Nyheim Hines saw a slight uptick in snaps. The Bills will also be trying to get Hines more involved, which will make it harder to get Cook more involved.
- Cook can still be added just in case he sees a big increase in snaps, but don’t count on him in Fantasy starting lineups this week.
Drop Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie has recently been considered a waiver wire target with his playing time constantly increasing, but he went from a season high in percentage of snaps to a season low.
- Khalil Shakir was rotated more often compared to previous weeks.
- McKenzie didn’t catch his only target.
- The game script contributed to McKenzie’s snap total, with Buffalo using more than 12 personnel late. The Bills do have a relatively easy schedule over the rest of the season, so we could see this game script more often.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.