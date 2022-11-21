NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Amari Cooper: 8 receptions, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns

• Devin Singletary: 18 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Jump to another recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

David Njoku‘s return: The Browns tight end returned from the ankle injury that kept him out for nearly a month, but he was back only on a limited basis.

Njoku was on the field for two- and three-tight end sets, as well as most third downs, but was only on the field roughly 20% of the time for early Downs in 11 personnel.

Chances are Njoku will see more playing time next week, but it still might not be his usual workload. This might make it harder to put him in starting lineups.

They caught two passes for 17 yards.

Harrison Bryant was the other tight end seeing the majority of snaps. They caught four passes for 41 yards, but his playing time will likely decline.

Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: Peoples-Jones gained 60 or more receiving yards for the fifth straight game.

He also caught his first touchdown of the season, albeit in the last 20 seconds of the game.

His totals in targets, receptions and yards are good enough to make him a Fantasy starter, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.

The Browns have two more games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback before they turn to Deshaun Watson . Peoples-Jones could put up better numbers and start scoring touchdowns with Watson under center.

Cleveland has the third-easiest schedule for Fantasy wide receivers from Weeks 15-17.

Be cautiously optimistic when adding James Cook: The Bills rookie had the game of his young career, gaining 86 yards on 11 carries.

Cook’s playing time didn’t really change for Buffalo. What did change is the Bills trying to get him the football on over 80% of his Offensive snaps. That’s unlikely to continue.

Ideally, his good play from this game is enough for him to earn more playing time in future games.

Another cause for concern is that Nyheim Hines saw a slight uptick in snaps. The Bills will also be trying to get Hines more involved, which will make it harder to get Cook more involved.

Cook can still be added just in case he sees a big increase in snaps, but don’t count on him in Fantasy starting lineups this week.

Drop Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie has recently been considered a waiver wire target with his playing time constantly increasing, but he went from a season high in percentage of snaps to a season low.

Khalil Shakir was rotated more often compared to previous weeks.

McKenzie didn’t catch his only target.

The game script contributed to McKenzie’s snap total, with Buffalo using more than 12 personnel late. The Bills do have a relatively easy schedule over the rest of the season, so we could see this game script more often.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.