NFL Week 11 expert picks, predictions and odds: Live updates and analysis

Lamar Jackson needs to get on his agent about these contract talks. The Ravens are making their annual run to the Playoffs and Jackson may have a chance to chase down Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for MVP honors, but somehow he is set to become a free agent.

Jackson is his own agent, of course, and contract talks are paused after the two sides failed to meet Jackson’s deadline for a deal before the start of this season. They reportedly turned down a six-year, $274 million offer from the Ravens because only (yeah, only) $133 million was fully guaranteed — well short of the fully guaranteed $230 million Deshaun Watson got from the Browns over five years.

It’s pretty amazing that Baltimore has let this drag on this long, even if it has the ability to franchise-tag him for the next couple of seasons.

Speaking of winners, I am not among them for the first time in three weeks. I was 6-8 against the spread last week thanks to collapses by the Bills and Cowboys, and the Jaguars not covering by half a point. We were 2-2 on best bets, and this week we are going to ride again with the Lions as they face the Giants. We’re also taking the Titans over the Packers, the Falcons over the Bears and the Eagles over the Colts.

Last week: 6-8 against the spread.

Season record: 69-78-5 ATS (Plays of the week are 9-13-2)

