NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 of the NFL schedule is already underway after the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.

There are 13 games left on the schedule and there is a bonus game for fans to watch. The Seahawks and Buccaneers play in Munich in a game that will air only on NFL Network, excluding the two teams’ home areas.

The Sunday night game on NBC will be Chargers-49ers. The. Monday night game on ESPN is Commanders-Eagles.

CBS will have a single game to air in Week 10 and FOX has a doubleheader.

Which games will air where you live?

Check out the coverage maps below from 506 Sports.

