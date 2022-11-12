NFL Week 10 injuries – Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, more

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and some teams are dealing with big injury questions.

The struggling Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) put tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve on Thursday. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5, while Renfrow has injuries to his ribs and a hamstring. Both players will miss at least four games.



San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, who was on the verge of returning from a torn ACL, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Thursday. Verrett has not played since September 2021.

The biggest injury question of the weekend continues to be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He missed his second straight practice on Thursday. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Monday. Allen is “literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” according to Bills Coach Sean McDermott. If Allen cannot play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Case Keenum will get the start.

Here are more Week 10 injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters:

Injury: Elbow

The Bills’ injury situation is one of the biggest questions around the league this week with Allen questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Allen participated in practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was seen running off the field at the end of Friday’s practice — when the media entered — wearing his practice jersey and no sleeve on his right arm, as he had on earlier in the week. If he can’t go, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum will start. Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2018, when he was also dealing with a UCL injury in his right elbow.

— Alaina Getzenberg

Injury: Ankle

Njoku will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. The tight end had a standout season before the injury with 34 catches and 418 receiving yards. Cleveland will have to lean again on Harrison Bryant against Miami.

— Jake Trotter

Injury: Knee

Elliott took his normal turns in the big practice of the week on Thursday. He is wearing a brace to prevent another hyperextension, but he is thinking more of the big picture this year — a long playoff run — than he was last year when he played through a partially torn PCL that limited his effectiveness. Another week of rest could help in the long run, especially as the Cowboys start a stretch of three games in 12 days. Tony Pollard could get called upon again for top-back duty if the decision is made to make sure Elliott gets as close to 100% as possible.

— Todd Archer

Injury: Ankle, knee

The Packers already lost outside linebacker Rashan Gary for the season because of the torn ACL he suffered Sunday at Detroit. There’s concern Stokes could meet the same fate. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday it was unlikely that Stokes would be able to return this season, but he could not say for certain. That likely means Rasul Douglas will replace Stokes as an outside cornerback, and the Packers will have someone new covering slot receivers. There’s a chance they could finally move safety Darnell Savage to that spot.

— Rob Demovsky

Taylor Returns to the lineup on Sunday in Las Vegas after missing three of the Colts’ past five games because of a sore ankle. Taylor practiced well this week, according to interim head Coach Jeff Saturday, but how much of a load he carries is still to be determined. “We’ll have to evaluate, obviously, as the game goes,” Saturday said. “But I felt like in practice … JT’s looked good and I’m excited about him.”

— Stephen Holder

Injury: Abdomen

Hardman will miss a game on Sunday for the first time in his career after not practicing all week. He has been a big-play producer of late with five touchdowns in the past three games. His absence should mean a bigger role than last week for the recently acquired Kadarius Toney.

— Adam Teicher

Injury: Hamstring and oblique, respectively

The Raiders were hit with a double whammy Thursday with the two pass-catching Pro Bowlers both going on IR because of their respective hamstring and oblique injuries. Still, the Raiders have an All-Pro wideout in Davante Adams, who had a first half for the ages in Jacksonville last week before disappearing after halftime. And as Adams said this week, “In the Saints game, having one catch, once again, that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to be able to help this offense move the ball. And if we can move it other ways, then that’s beautiful, and I don’t need to do it. I can have one catch if we are moving it. But if we’re not moving it, then that’s obviously going to be a problem.”

— Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Hamstring and ankle, respectively

The Chargers, for a second consecutive game, will be without their top two receivers. Allen is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that has sidelined him for all but 1½ games this season, and Williams is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 7. The Bolts will again lean on Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter to step up at the position.

— Lindsey Thiry

Injury: Concussion

Stafford is questionable to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but he is “making good progress and steady progression” through the concussion protocol, Coach Sean McVay said. If Stafford cannot play — a decision McVay said could be made up until 90 minutes before kickoff — backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start for Los Angeles.

–Sarah Barshop

Injury: Knee

Golladay is finally returning, barring a late setback. The well-paid Giants wideout has missed the previous four games with a sprained MCL. But he will be on the field playing a substantial role against the Texans. Now it’s a matter of what he is able to contribute when healthy. Golladay has two catches for 22 yards this season and hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since signing with the Giants.

— Jordan Raanan

Injury: Hamstring

Maddox, the team’s starting slot corner, missed the first two days of practice this week, putting his availability for Monday’s game against the Washington Commanders in question. His backup, Josiah Scott, has been limited because of an ankle injury. It could prove to be a vulnerable position for a defense facing a talented group of Washington receivers.

— Tim McManus

Injury: ACL

Young was cleared for practice on Nov. 2, but there’s still doubt about a possible return for Monday at Philadelphia. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said Young still wasn’t doing everything at full speed. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine him playing. Young suffered the knee injury on Nov. 14, 2021, so the team has taken it slow with his recovery. There’s no reason to change that approach now.

Injury: Hamstring

Dotson was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since hurting a hamstring in Week 4. But there’s still uncertainty if he’ll play Monday night. Washington entered the week optimistic, so a lot of it will depend on how Dotson feels after going through a full week of practice. Also, they aggravated the injury during practice on Oct. 20, so Washington must be careful with him or he could be lost for a lot longer.

Injury: Foot

Holcomb has yet to practice since suffering a foot injury in an Oct. 23 wins over Green Bay. If he doesn’t play vs. Philadelphia, Washington would have to use a combination of David Mayo and Jon Bostic alongside Jamin Davis. The Commanders can also use five-man fronts with one linebacker and safety Kamren Curl in the box.

— John Keim