NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The Miami Dolphins took care of the Cleveland Browns with relative ease to emerge victorious by a score of 39-17 in Week 10.
Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa was once again almost Flawless for Miami, and the team is still undefeated in games he has both started and finished. Today, he completed 25-of-32 attempts for 285 yards and three scores at 8.9 yards per attempt.
Defensive spotlight: Melvin Ingram III remains an incredibly consistent pass-rusher for Miami, even as they add players to try and upgrade the pass rush. Ingram had a pair of sacks and an absurd pass-rush win rate of 45.8%
Rookie spotlight: Six different Rookies played at least 10 snaps on offense or defense for the Browns. Martin Emerson gave up two catches for 29 yards, including a touchdown at cornerback.
Offensive line spotlight: Cleveland’s offensive line — one of the best in the league — was overwhelmed by Miami’s pass rush and blitz. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 40.5% of his dropbacks.
Box Score
Passing
|
Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Jacoby Brissett
|16.5
|22 of 35
|212
|6.1
|1
|0
|3
|89.2
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|23.4
|25 of 32
|285
|8.9
|3
|0
|0
|135
|Skylar Thompson
|0.7
|1 of 1
|17
|17.0
|0
|0
|0
|118.8
Rushing
|
Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Jacoby Brissett
|16.5
|7
|40
|5.7
|0
|14
|0
|Nick Chubb
|16.1
|11
|63
|5.7
|1
|33
|1
|Kareem Hunt
|2.9
|6
|9
|1.5
|0
|7
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|25.3
|17
|119
|7.0
|1
|20
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|23.4
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|18.7
|8
|65
|8.1
|1
|24
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|1.1
|3
|11
|3.7
|0
|7
|0
|Skylar Thompson
|0.7
|3
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Durham Smythe
|0.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Receiving
|
Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Nick Chubb
|16.1
|4
|3
|18
|4.5
|0
|9
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|14.9
|9
|5
|99
|11.0
|0
|38
|Harrison Bryant
|10.5
|3
|3
|15
|5.0
|1
|12
|Amari Cooper
|6.2
|3
|3
|32
|10.7
|0
|12
|David Bell
|5.4
|5
|3
|24
|4.8
|0
|13
|Pharaoh Brown
|3.3
|5
|2
|13
|2.6
|0
|8
|Kareem Hunt
|2.9
|1
|1
|10
|10.0
|0
|10
|Anthony Schwartz
|1.3
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|3
|D’Ernest Johnson
|0.8
|1
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|0
|-2
|Michael Woods II
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|25.3
|5
|2
|24
|4.8
|0
|14
|Raheem Mostert
|18.7
|4
|4
|22
|5.5
|0
|8
|Trent Sherfield
|16.3
|5
|4
|63
|12.6
|1
|27
|Tyreek Hill
|15.4
|6
|5
|44
|7.3
|1
|20
|Alec Ingold
|14.5
|4
|4
|45
|11.2
|1
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|10.6
|5
|4
|66
|13.2
|0
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|5.1
|3
|2
|31
|10.3
|0
|16
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|1.7
|1
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7