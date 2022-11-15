NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats
Week 10 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 10 games will be contested Nov. 17-22.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 10 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 44 receiving yards
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 5 rushing attempts, 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 3 kickoff returns, 38 return yards
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Velus Jones Jr.: (Chicago Bears): Inactive
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 8 rushing attempts, 26 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 6 tackles
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 assists
Marquez Callaway: (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 assist
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
