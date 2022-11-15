NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats

Week 10 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 10 games will be contested Nov. 17-22.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 10 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 44 receiving yards

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 5 rushing attempts, 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 3 kickoff returns, 38 return yards

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Velus Jones Jr.: (Chicago Bears): Inactive

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 8 rushing attempts, 26 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 6 tackles

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 assists

Marquez Callaway: (New Orleans Saints): Inactive

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 assist

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire