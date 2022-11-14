NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 5 receptions, 119 yards, 2 touchdowns
• Jalen Virgil: 1 reception, 66 yards, 1 touchdown
Monitor Jerry Jewdy‘s health: Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the Broncos’ first offensive play. He went to the medical tent, was carted to the Locker room and didn’t return.
- The Broncos were already down one of their three top receivers heading into the game. KJ Hamler was inactive with a hamstring injury.
- Undrafted Rookie Jalen Virgil started the game in place of Hamler. This was his first game on the field in the NFL.
- Kendall Hinton became the No. 2 wide receivers for most of the game. Tyrie Cleveland ended up splitting time with Virgil in three-receiver sets.
- Virgil caught a 66-yard touchdown, scoring the first points of the game. That was also enough for him to tie the team lead in receiving yards.
- Hamler could be a waiver wire option if the Jeudy injury is very serious. It could move Hamler from the outside to the slot, where he played in the past.
Denver is back to a three-man committee: The Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds at the trade deadline, giving them a three-man rotation.
- Edmonds rotated in most situations rather than just focusing on passing downs.
- Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray continued to split early-down snaps, with Gordon seeing many more snaps due to his passing-down work.
- It wouldn’t be surprising to see Edmonds take more of Gordon’s snaps on passing downs as the season progresses.
- The Broncos have one of the worst remaining schedules for running backsmaking this three-back committee a bad offense one to avoid.
Treylon Burks‘ return: Burks suffered a toe injury in Week 4, which landed him on injured reserve. He was finally able to return against the Broncos.
- He was not limited in his Offensive usage. He played 27-of-30 snaps in 11 personnel and 7-of-18 in 12 personnel.
- They didn’t play at all in 13 or 21 personnel groupings, which are more run-heavy formations.
- His percentage of Offensive snaps could have been a career high with this usage if the game script was not in the Titans’ favor in the fourth quarter.
- Burks saw six targets but caught only three for 24 yards.
- The Titans have an easier-than-average schedule over the rest of the season, but that includes difficult matchups for their wide receivers. This is great news for Derrick Henry and bad news for everyone else in the Titans’ offense for Fantasy football.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.