NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Jeff Wilson Jr.: 17 attempts, 119 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 24 receiving yards
• Nick Chubb: 11 attempts, 63 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 18 receiving yards
Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: The Browns starting receiver gained over 50 receiving yards for the sixth straight game.
- He remained a clear unquestioned starter for Cleveland. He was subbed out for a few additional plays early in the game, but he continued to see a clear majority of Offensive snaps.
- They caught five of nine targets for 99 yards, leading the team in Offensive yards.
- His totals in targets, receptions and yards are good enough to make him a Fantasy starter, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.
- The Browns have two more games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback before they turn to Deshaun Watson. There is a chance Peoples-Jones can put up better numbers and start scoring touchdowns with Watson.
- Cleveland has the third-easiest schedule for Fantasy wide receivers from Weeks 15-17.
Start Jeff Wilson Jr.: The Dolphins running back took a clear majority of snaps and touches in most situations.
- Raheem Mostert was still the starter, but Wilson was substituted later on the first drive.
- Wilson out-snapped Mostert only 17-15 in the first half.
- Mostert played just four snaps in the second half, compared to 25 for Wilson.
- Salvon Ahmed only played late in the fourth quarter while Miami brought in several backups.
- Both running backs were very effective running the ball.
- It’s worth holding onto Mostert in case the Dolphins were just resting their Veteran with a lead. There is at least a chance we see more of a 50-50 split going forward based on the first half.
- The Dolphins have a bye next week, but then they face the Texans — an opponent where it might even be safe to start both players.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.