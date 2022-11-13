NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Christian Kirk: 9 receptions, 105 yards, 2 touchdowns
• Travis Kelce: 6 receptions, 81 yards, 1 touchdown
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Monitor JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s health: The Chiefs wide receiver took a hit to the head in the middle of the second quarter and was placed in the concussion protocol.
- The Chiefs were already without Mecole Hardman due to an abdominal injury that kept him inactive.
- Kansas City usually employs a heavy rotation of wide receivers throughout the game, but both Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling played 24-of-25 snaps on the first five drives.
- Justin Watson (12 snaps) and Kadarius Toney (9) split snaps in three-receiver sets on those five drives.
- Skye Moore didn’t see his first Offensive snap until after Smith-Schuster’s injury.
- Watson played 33-of-37 Offensive snaps over the rest of the game. Valdes-Scantling became the primary slot receiver, while Toney and Moore split time over the rest of the way.
- Toney is the clear waiver wire target after gaining 90 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time. We can expect his playing time to increase, regardless of who is or isn’t healthy.
- Watson could also be a waiver wire target if the Chiefs’ injured players miss more time. His numbers weren’t great in this game, but he found success in limited action early in the season.
Add Isiah Pachecodrop Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Pacheco started his third straight game for Kansas City, but this time he turned the Chiefs’ three-man backfield into a two-person unit.
- Pacheco took a clear majority of snaps on early downs, gaining 82 yards on 16 carries.
- Jerick McKinnon remained the receiving back as well as the short-yardage back.
- Edwards-Helaire has seen his playing time generally decline over the past two seasons, but this is a new low. They didn’t see a single carry.
- The Chiefs have the fifth-easiest schedule over the rest of the season. They should have several more games with game scripts like this where they can run a lot late.
- Pacheco can not only be added, but also put in starting lineups when the Chiefs are expected to dominate their opponents.
Buy low is Travis Etienne: Etienne’s string of great games came to a halt, with him gaining 45 yards on 11 carries with no touchdowns.
- He remained Jacksonville’s clear lead back in nearly every situation, and that is unlikely to change this season, barring an injury.
- The biggest problem for Jacksonville was the game script — down by 20 points at halftime.
- The Jaguars have a bye next week, so a Fantasy manager desperate to make the Playoffs might be more willing to make a deal if they need to win in Week 11.
- Jacksonville has the sixth-easiest remaining schedule for running backs, including a Week 17 matchup against the Texans, who allowed the most Fantasy points to running backs.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.