NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Justin Jefferson: 10 receptions, 193 yards, 1 touchdown
• Dalvin Cook: 14 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 27 receiving yards
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Add Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie continues to see his playing time rise each week.
- They caught four passes for 37 yards and ran the ball once for 18 yards.
- He is particularly an interesting option these next two weeks, as the Bills will have a chance to beat up on two 3-6 teams after back-to-back losses.
- Both teams are in the top half of the league in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers.
Bills’ backfield gets more complicated: Buffalo traded for Nyheim Hines two weeks ago, but he received the fourth-most snaps among the team’s running backs in one-running back sets.
- James Cook saw a slight decrease in playing time, which isn’t too surprising given the game script. They carried five times for just the third time this season, and they didn’t run many routes.
- Duke Johnson was active for the first time this season and took significant snaps in short-yardage situations.
- Hines primarily played on first downs despite being known as a third-down specialist. Half of his snaps came in two-running back sets.
- If Hines doesn’t see more snaps in the next week or two, it would be fine to drop him.
Drop Alexander Mattison: There was a point earlier in the season when the Vikings were moving closer to a running back committee. That is no longer the case.
- We are on four straight games of Dalvin Cook playing over 75% of Offensive snaps. It is the first time in Cook’s career that he has played that much in four consecutive outings.
- Mattison remains one of the top handcuffs in the NFL, but as the season progresses, the return value of holding onto handcuffs decreases.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.