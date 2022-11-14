NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Justin Jefferson: 10 receptions, 193 yards, 1 touchdown

• Dalvin Cook: 14 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 27 receiving yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Add Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie continues to see his playing time rise each week.

They caught four passes for 37 yards and ran the ball once for 18 yards.

He is particularly an interesting option these next two weeks, as the Bills will have a chance to beat up on two 3-6 teams after back-to-back losses.

Both teams are in the top half of the league in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers.

Bills’ backfield gets more complicated: Buffalo traded for Nyheim Hines two weeks ago, but he received the fourth-most snaps among the team’s running backs in one-running back sets.

James Cook saw a slight decrease in playing time, which isn’t too surprising given the game script. They carried five times for just the third time this season, and they didn’t run many routes.

Duke Johnson was active for the first time this season and took significant snaps in short-yardage situations.

Hines primarily played on first downs despite being known as a third-down specialist. Half of his snaps came in two-running back sets.

If Hines doesn’t see more snaps in the next week or two, it would be fine to drop him.

Drop Alexander Mattison: There was a point earlier in the season when the Vikings were moving closer to a running back committee. That is no longer the case.

We are on four straight games of Dalvin Cook playing over 75% of Offensive snaps. It is the first time in Cook’s career that he has played that much in four consecutive outings.

Mattison remains one of the top handcuffs in the NFL, but as the season progresses, the return value of holding onto handcuffs decreases.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.