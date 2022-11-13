NFL Week 10 early game thread: There are 7 games on the slate

There are seven games on the early slate this morning. Jacoby Brissett and the 3-5 Cleveland Browns are on the road against Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins at 6-3. That game should be high scoring as both defenses struggle to stop anyone. However, I think the Brownies keep it within a field goal.

The Lions are on the road against the Bears in a game between two 6-loss teams. Justin Fields, the best quarterback in the NFC North, has been running wild as of late. That’s probably another game that sees plenty of points.

The Broncos are on the road against the fighting Mike Vrabel’s in a game that should interest very few. The same goes for the Jaguars and the Chiefs, although I’m not sure Kansas City wins in a blowout.

Josh Allen was on the field for Buffalo during the pre-game, but Reporters are unsure whether he’ll play today. The Bills have the Vikings at home. Minnesota avoiding Allen sums up the luck they’ve had this season.

Andy Dalton and the Saints take on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. Dalton has lost seven in a row against Pittsburgh, who welcomed back TJ Watt but lost Minkah Fitzpatrick. I think the Steelers will win.

The last game will likely be the least viewed game between the Houston Texans and New York Giants, who only need three more wins to secure a playoff spot.